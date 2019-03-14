Malcolm Abbott: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Malcolm Abbott aka Billa, a rapper from New York City, is the son of Gregory and Marcia Abbott, who are caught up in the college cheating scandal. The Abbotts are accused of paying William “Rick” Singer $125,000 to improve his sister’s SAT scores, in order to ease her passage into Duke University. This is similar to the charges facing “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman.

Both of Abbott’s parents have been released from federal custody on a bail of $500,000 each. The investigation into the cheating scheme as referred to by the code name Operation Varsity Blues. Documents in the case say that the Abbots made a $50,000 donation to the Key Worldwide Foundation, the allegedly fraudulent charity that was a front for the scheme, a few days before their daughter sat her ACT test in Los Angeles.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Abbott Says the Whole Thing Is Being Blown Out of Proportion

In an interview with the New York Post, Abbott said that he believed the FBI was “blowing the whole thing out proportion. I believe everyone has a right to go to college, man.” Abbott said that he did not attend college. He defended his parents saying they had been “roped into” the scheme by “some guy who f****** cheated them.”

Gregory Abbott is the founder of a food packaging company, International Dispensing Corp.

2. Abbott Is Plugging an EP Featuring the Song: ‘If I Lost My Money’

During the New York Post interview, Abbott took the opportunity to plug his CD, “Cheese and Crackers.” One of the songs on the record is titled, “If I Lost My Money.” The Post caught Abbott as he left his parents’ home on Park Avenue while he smoked marijuana. Initially, the Post report says, Abbott identified himself as the son of Gregory and Marcia but later said that he was a family friend.

There are five videos on Abbott’s YouTube page. The first music video appeared two weeks before the scandal involving his parent.

3. Abbott Calls Himself, ‘The Definition of Realness’

On his Facebook bio section, Abbott writes that he is a native of Manhattan and that he “is the definition of realness.”

Abbott says on his official website that he started “off at an early age” in rap thanks to the influence of Notorious B.I.G. “Ready to Die” and 2Pac’s “All Eyez on Me.” His first Ep, “Harvey,” dropped in January 2018. Abbott hopes to drop his debut album in 2019. That bio begins with the lines, “If You Want To Corner The Market, Market The Corner.”

4. Abbott Hosted an Event at The Made Hotel on March 8

Under his rapping pseudonym, Abbott hosted an event, Dreamland, at The Made Hotel. Abbott is referred to as not just a rapper, in the blurb for the event, but as a male model.

On his website, Abbott sells his own clothing and accessories line. In addition to t-shirts and phone cases, Abbott also sells leggings for women for $44.99. His father is also the former head of private-label clothing company.

5. Gregory Abbott’s Lawyer Says Her Client ‘Played a Very Small Role’ in the Scandal

Gregory Abbott’s lawyer, Jennifer Willis, told federal court in Manhattan on March 12, “Mr. Abbott plays a very small role in this conspiracy,” according to the New York Post. His wife, Marcia Abbott, lives in Aspen, Colorado, alongside the couple’s 18-year-old daughter, appeared in court separately.

According to his LinkedIn page, Gregory Abbott said he graduated from Princeton in 1972. He married Marcia Meighan in May 1987, a New York Times wedding announcement said. The announcement refers to Gregory Abbott as “a novelist and the president of Abbott Productions, a theatrical and television production company in New York.” Malcolm Abbott’s grandfather, Hunter Meighan, was a lifelong Democratic politician from New York.

In 2006, Gregory Abbott self-published an erotic novel, “Sheer Pressure.”

