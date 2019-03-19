Meghan McCain Defends Dad Against Trump Twitter Attack

In a monologue on Monday’s episode of ABC’s The View, co-host Meghan McCain defended her late father against President Donald Trump’s weekend Twitter attack on the late US senator. Trump tweeted or retweeted over 50 times this weekend, reports MSNBC.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper referred to President Trump’s tweets on McCain as a “weekend Twitter tirade in which he slammed the late Sen. John McCain and said nothing about the victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks.”

Weekend Twitter Rant

Senator John McCain died on August 25, 2018.

On March 16, President Trump tweeted, “Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier ‘is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.’ Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse ‘stains’ than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!”

McCain tweeted back, “No one will ever love you the way they loved my father…. I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?”

Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier “is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.” Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse “stains” than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2019

No one will ever love you the way they loved my father…. I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine? https://t.co/q7ezwmHiQ4 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 16, 2019

The next day, Trump tweeted “So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!”

John McCain did not graduate last in his class at the United States Naval Academy, but did graduate at the bottom of his class for a number of reasons, writes Robert Timberg in The Nightingale’s Song.

So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

On The View, McCain responded saying, “He [Trump] spends his weekend obsessing over great men because he knows it and I know it and all of you know it — he will never be a great man.”

Meghan McCain responds to Pres. Trump’s attacks on her late father, Sen. John McCain: “Your life is spent on your weekends not with your family, not with your friends, but obsessing, obsessing over great men you could never live up to.” https://t.co/p6oiZYUr74 pic.twitter.com/jrgKYKNzTx — The View (@TheView) March 18, 2019

McCain closed by saying, “I genuinely feel bad for his family. I can’t imagine having a father that does this on the weekends.”

The Steele Dossier Debate

Meghan MCCain took a swipe at Trump suggesting “no one will ever love you like they loved my father” WRONG Meghan! Millions of Americans truly LOVE President Trump, not McCain. I’m one! We hated McCain for his ties to the Russian dossier & his vote against repealing Obamacare — Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) March 17, 2019

Senator McCain played a role in circulating the dossier. He reportedly sent his associate David Kramer to London in 2016, where Kramer met with Christoper Steele. Kramer reportedly received the dossier and shared it with BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed published the dossier on January 10, 2017 explaining it was unverified and contained errors. The website was then sued for defamation but won the lawsuit in December 2018.

CNN reports, “Christopher Steele admitted during a lawsuit deposition that he used internet searches and unverified information to support details he had gathered about a web company mentioned in the dossier.”

McCain’s speech Monday focused on the legacy of her father, rather than the political debate, as the target of Trump’s tweets. “Meghan McCain did not mince words in her response, accusing Trump of being fixated on her father’s legacy,” reports CNN.

