WATCH: Miami-Dade Police Violently Arrest Black Woman Who Called 911 For Help [VIDEO]

Dyma Loving had called 911 when an armed man threatened her and her daughter. Miami-Dade Police responded. What is shown in the video Loving posted to Facebook is the disturbing and violent arrest, not of the man who she said threatened her, but of Loving.

What happened before the camera rolls she shared in her Facebook post, but what is heard and seen is a calm voice asking the police to “please calm down.”

Next, an officer is heard saying, “She needs to be corrected if anything.” Loving asks, “Why do I have to be corrected when my life and my daughter’s life was just threatened?”

Here’s Loving’s account of what happened.

“So yesterday me and my friend Adri Green were minding our business and this white male began to harass us as we walked up the street when we responded in a way he didn’t like he pulled a gun out in my face and told me he would shoot my burnt black ass face off my neck. I called the police and instead of them checking him and getting him together me and my friend gets interrogated like we are the ones with the gun then I ask if I can just go in the house to charge my phone.! Officer #7839 came 3rd car to the scene acting as if because he has a badge he’s oh so bad talking down upon us and acting like what we went through didn’t matter. My emotions were high I had a barrel in my face and I just wanted to talk to my kids. The officer was acting completely ignorant and hostile towards us so I felt pressure.! He said I needed to be Vaporacted or whatever which means sent to a mental hospital because I was in shock!”

“Officer A.Giraldo was completely wrong in every aspect in the situation. I clearly didn’t get very loud until he lunged at me and became physical with me.! Anyone whose life was just threatened is going to be fuming idc what you say there is no calm when your adrenaline is going at a million miles per hour.! So instead of the man that pulled a gun out on me going to jail I wind up going to jail for disturbing the peace when my peace was disturbed just by walking down the street, I have to be harassed and my life threatened and for resisting arrest without violence .! 1 the officer was completely wrong in this situation 2 they never read me my rights 3 what’s the problem with me going to put my phone on the charger inside a house that isn’t even involved in the investigation 4 who said I can’t be emotionally stressed after all that happened this has to stop there is no way any of this should have happened but because of my skin tone for sure I’m the one being criminalized and treated like the one with the gun.! Then when she told him he could have approached me differently he said he should have tazed an unarmed civilian female that did absolutely nothing wrong!”

When she writes the officer said she should be “vaporacted” may be a reference to what in Florida is called the Baker Act, when police take an unstable person who may, or may not, be committing a crime, into custody and then that person goes before a judge who may hospitalize the person. You can read more about the Baker Act here.

White guy with a gun threatens a black woman half his age, calls her racial slurs. She calls police for help. When she begs police officers to let her speak with her children, one cop puts her in a headlock, tosses her to the ground, and arrests her. https://t.co/XoHcAepP8d — Meg O'Connor (@megoconnor13) March 14, 2019

Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department Juan J. Perez took to Twitter to address the incident saying he found the actions of his officers “deeply troubling.”

I am aware of the concerning video circulating on social media involving our department. I find the actions depicted on the video deeply troubling and in no way reflective of our core values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness… — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) March 14, 2019

“I am aware of the concerning video circulating on social media involving our department. I find the actions depicted on the video deeply troubling and in no way reflective of our core values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness. This is why last week, upon becoming aware of the video posted on social media, an immediate inquiry was initiated which resulted in the involved officer being relieved of duty and of his role as a field training officer. An investigation into the entire incident is currently ongoing and upon its conclusion, I will hold those that violated any of our policies and/or procedures accountable for their actions or lack thereof.”

And Perez issued a follow-up statement.

The arresting officers were identified as A.I. Giraldo and J.F. Calderon, according to the Miami Herald. Giraldo, whose first name is Alejandro, was the officer relieved of his duties.

This story will be updated.