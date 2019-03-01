Momo Challenge Texts: Video Is from Momo.Exe Game [WATCH]

One of the videos being passed around showing the Momo Challenge at work is actually from a Momo Challenge game that was created for adults, an alert reader told Heavy. The video looks like people are talking to the rumored Momo Challenge, but it’s actually scenes from a game. The rumor that the Momo Challenge had somehow hacked legitimate children’s videos on YouTube and YouTube Kids was not true. So far, any Momo videos that have surfaced simply showed someone who had ripped a video, like Peppa Pig, and spliced Momo into it. Read on for more details about the Momo text video and the Momo game. (You can learn more about the Momo Challenge itself and related videos in Heavy’s story here.)

A video has started recirculating that appears to show someone texting the Momo Challenge. Here’s the video below, shared by someone who didn’t create it but was just passing the video on.

This video actually does not show the Momo Challenge at work. Instead, it’s from a game based on the Momo Challenge called Momo.Exe.

There are a couple different versions of the game. This one is for PC. Here’s a screenshot from the game, showing someone communicating with Momo. You’re given a set of preselected answers when responding to Momo in the game.

The game’s description reads: “Horror game where you need to do different tasks from horror creature received by your phone. And remember: Don’t chat with MOMO!” It’s a game intended for adults, not children.

This isn’t the source of the Momo rumors. Rather, it’s a game that took part in some of the Momo hype when it first gained mainstream attention in 2018.

Reviews for the game are “Very Positive.” Another description reads: “Momo is a nickname given to a sculpture of a young woman with long black hair, large bulging eyes, a wide smile and bird legs. Pictures of the sculpture are associated with an urban legend involving a WhatsApp phone number that messages disturbing photographs to those that attempt to contact it, linked to a game referred to as the Momo Challenge or Momo Game.”

Here are some more screenshots:

The game is created by Dymchick1 and they even have a Momo bundle you can buy too. it’s an interactive horror story for Windows, Mac OSX and Steam OS + Linux. A review described the game as “absurdly ridiculous.” Someone else wrote, “This was a short game but I really enjoyed it. I had never heard of Momo until a friend told me a little about the urban legend and the really piqued my curiosity. It was fun to follow instructions from a ghost through text messages. “