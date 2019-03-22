Mueller Report Complete & Headed to AG’s Desk

Special counsel Robert Mueller has finished his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and submitted his final report to Attorney General William Barr.

According to multiple reports, Barr has received the report and is currently reviewing it. Congress has been notified of the transfer to the Justice Department, a spokeswoman announced.

The Mueller Investigation Began 675 Days Ago

Breaking: Special counsel Robert Mueller has finished his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Mueller’s report has been delivered to Attorney General William Barr, @LauraAJarrett reports. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 22, 2019

(AP) Special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination with associates of President Donald Trump. The Justice Department says Mueller delivered his final report Friday to William Barr, who is reviewing it — Eric Tucker (@etuckerAP) March 22, 2019

The investigation began 675 days ago when Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller.

Mueller has also been investigating possible links between Russia and the campaign of President Donald Trump.

Barr and his team now begin reviewing the report and will create a summary document that is sent to Congress. That document can then be released publicly, per Justice Department guidelines.

Attorney General William Barr Will Decide the Next Steps

A.G. Barr has confirmed the completion of the Special Counsel investigation. We look forward to getting the full Mueller report and related materials. Transparency and the public interest demand nothing less. The need for public faith in the rule of law must be the priority. pic.twitter.com/QYA2xCR1QW — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 22, 2019

“I am reviewing this report and anticipate that I may be in a position to advise you of the Special Counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend,” Barr wrote in a letter on Friday to a group of lawmakers on the House and Senate judiciary committees.

Democratic lawmakers have immediately called for the full report to be released.

New from Pelosi and Schumer on the Mueller report being sent to the AG. pic.twitter.com/iWK4G0DX8U — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 22, 2019

As of Saturday afternoon, it was revealed that the report would not make its way to Congress.

Attorney General William P. Barr will not submit the principal conclusions to Congress today, according to a senior Justice Department official. — Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap) March 23, 2019

In Total, 34 People Have Been Criminal Charged in the Probe

So far, 34 people and three companies have been criminally charged in the probe, including Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn; former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former political adviser Roger Stone; former personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

Though there have been a number of guilty pleas and convictions, none of the charges have directly accused anyone in Trump’s direct orbit of collusion with Russia.

Per Justice Department policy, a sitting president cannot be indicted. It is also department policy not to publicly announce when someone is not getting indicted.

According to reports, Mueller is recommending no further indictments.

To be clear: There Are. No. Sealed. Indictments. Per law enforcement official who knows. https://t.co/SMfWv8CGEK — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) March 22, 2019

Allies of President Trump Are Pleased Mueller Is Done

Lawyers for the president Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow issued a statement saying: “We’re pleased that the Office of Special Counsel has delivered its report to the Attorney General pursuant to the regulations. Attorney General Barr will determine the appropriate next steps.”

“We’re pleased that the Office of Special Counsel has delivered its report to the Attorney General pursuant to the regulations. Attorney General Barr will determine the appropriate next steps,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Source close to Donald Trump Jr said they’re feeling vindicated. “This whole hoax was nothing more than a taxpayer funded partisan witch hunt. Pretty much what we’ve always said” — the source said — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) March 22, 2019

However, Mueller could have sent recommendations for bringing charges against individuals to other U.S. attorney’s office.