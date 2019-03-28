Noah McIntosh Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Noah McIntosh, an eight-year-old boy in Corona, California, has been missing since early March. After announcing that they were giving up the search for the boy, officials gave a heartbreaking update on the case on Thursday. They said they were charging his father, Bryce McIntosh, with homicide. His parents were already in police custody on child abuse allegations. Here is what you need to know.

1. Noah’s Dad, Bryce McIntosh, Will Be Charged with First-Degree Murder

Police announced today in a press conference that there was enough evidence to charge Noah’s dad, Bryce McIntosh, with homicide. Bryce doesn’t have a previous arrest record and police said they don’t believe his mother does either. Police said they believe there is a motive but aren’t prepared to discuss it.

Corona Police Chief George Johnson said that on March 12, police responded to Bryce’s home to conduct a welfare check after Noah’s mom, Jillian, had contacted the police worried about her son. Bryce didn’t answer, so the police got a search warrant and came back on March 13.

Mike Hestrin, district attorney, said they have filed first-degree murder charges against Bryce McIntosh, including a special charge of torture. This will make him eligible for the death penalty. Bryce will be arraigned likely on Monday with the new charges. He has not been cooperative with the investigation, police said.

Police said that due to undisclosed trace evidence, there was no doubt that Noah was the victim of a homicide.

Noah’s mother, Jillian Godfrey, was charged with child endangerment. She was not charged in connection with Noah’s suspected death.

Police are asking the community to think back to February 20 through March 12 and try to recall if they saw Noah or Bryce McIntosh, or a black BMW 330i, California license plate 5MKE807 or Jillian Godfrey are asked to call 951-279-3659.

Police are specifically asking for help from people in the City of Corona, Murrieta, and the Temescal Valley areas.

2. Noah’s Mom Contacted the Police on March 5 When Noah’s Dad Wouldn’t Let Her See Him

Jillian Godfrey, Noah’s mom, had contacted police earlier this month when Bryce Daniel McIntosh, his father, refused to let her see Noah, NBC LA reported. Jillian’s father told NBC LA that he thought that Bryce was responsible for his grandson’s disappearance and was concerned about his “terrible temper.”

Jillian first reported Noah missing on March 5, when his dad wouldn’t let her see him, PE elaborated. She said she hadn’t seen Noah for at least two weeks because Noah was living with his dad and his sister.

Jillian had been living in her car at the same apartment complex where Noah and Bryce lived. She typically got to see Noah every Tuesday, Press Enterprise reported.

Police served a search warrant on March 13 and found Bryce inside with his 11-year-old daughter, but Noah wasn’t there.

Noah was last seen near an apartment complex on the 4500 block of Temescal Canyon Road. Both his parents live in that area separately, and police have searched the region extensively. But in late March, police also searched for eight-year-old Noah at Lake Lee in Temescal Valley, PE reported. Police had also searched hills near 15 Freeway and Tom’s Farm near the 23900 block of Temescal Canyon Road. Police also brought a plumber to Noah’s home to search the house.

3. Noah’s Grandfather Said He Worried About the Family Because Bryce Could Be Violent. He Had Contacted CPS About a Year Ago.

Doug Godfrey is Noah’s grandfather and Jillian Godfrey’s father. Doug told Press-Enterprise that Noah was born with his bladder outside his body, along with other birth defects that caused him to wet his pants. He said Bryce was a violent man and he was concerned he might hurt Noah if he wet himself. Doug said: “Did I think he’d kill Noah? I thought at one time he would kill the whole family.”

Doug said he had called Riverside County Child Protective Services about his concerns about a year ago. Caseworkers determined there was no reason to take Noah away. He said he would have taken Noah back “in a heartbeat” if he had been allowed to do so. “Noah would be alive today and thriving in our household” if he had been allowed to care for Noah, he said.

4. Noah McIntosh’s Parents Have Been in Jail Since March 13 on Child Abuse Charges

Noah’s parents, Jillian Marie Godfrey, 36, and Bryce Daniel McIntosh, 32, have been in jail since March 13, NBC LA reported. They are charged with felony child endangerment and have a court date scheduled for April 8. Both are from Corona, California.

They are being held in the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Bryce is being held in lieu of a $1 million bail, and Jillian in lieu of a $500,000 bail.

5. Hundreds in the Community Attended a Vigil for Noah in Late March

On Sunday night, March 24, hundreds of people in the Corona community gathered for a vigil for Noah McIntosh. The vigil was held at Spyglass Park, PE reported. Residents also put blue ribbons on trees in the area to raise awareness about Noah and child abuse.