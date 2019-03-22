O2 Mobile Phone Network Down: Find Out About The UK Outage

Hundreds of mobile phone users across the UK are unable to use their devices today.

Cell phone users in Britain are unable to make or receive calls or access the sms text messaging system, according to website Down Detector.

The outage appears to be affecLondon and the south of England, as well as people in Manchester.

An online map showed outages affecting many parts of the country.

Users took to the internet in order to vent their frustration.

One user on the Down Detector website said: “No voice on O2 can text but cannot receive or make a call and stranded at Northampton as no train service into London – due to signal failure – could be linked or just coincidence?”

Meanwhile another added: “I love having a shiny S10+ which can’t make and receive calls.

About as much use as a chocolate fireguard.”

Other users took to social media outlets including Twitter in a desperate bid to find out the facts.

When was #o2 last outage? November or December right? It isn't even like their prices are cheap compared to the competition https://t.co/QypkK2aUL2 — ᴺᴼᵀ ʎɐɾ 🕵🏾‍ (@Nelus08) March 22, 2019

@O2 we've had a 15 year relationship, but at my next renewal I'm afraid it's time to say goodbye. Service has got progressively WORSE with constant outage and 4G dropping. #ByeByeO2 #SayingGoodbyeToAnOldFriend — Matt (@matt_cub) March 22, 2019

A statement on the O2 website said: “We’re aware of an issue impacting voice services. Our technical teams are investigating. We apologise for any inconvenience. Updates will be shared here as soon as they are available.”

The latest outage comes just weeks after the mobile phone giant was forced to offer compensation to customers following a similar outage in December last year.