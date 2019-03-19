Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Ellis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The details of the alleged rape in the formal complaint filed with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ Republican majority are disturbing.

The victim (whom Heavy will not name until or unless she comes forward publicly) wrote in the 5-page complaint that on October 28, 2015, she woke up “naked and in pain” and “extremely disoriented, mentally and physically” in the bed of married Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Ellis, a longtime Republican legislator. She wrote she had no idea how she got there; she suffered a 10-hour black-out. She sought medical attention and later therapy to help her cope with the trauma. She says Ellis raped her.

Employed with the state’s General Assembly, she’d previously had frequent interactions with Ellis wherein he repeatedly came on to her, with his advances rebuffed in the strongest possible terms, she wrote. But after the alleged rape, she lived in anxious fear with panic attacks a recurring after-effect and her worry she’d see him, bump into him ongoing: “I was afraid to go to work,” she wrote.

She came forward after more than three years in part because the House of Representatives “has the ability to hold Ellis accountable for his heinous actions,” the complaint reads.

Meanwhile, she’s cooperating with law enforcement investigating “Ellis’ crimes.” Indeed, it was just reported that the Dauphin County District Attorney is investigating. The PA General Assembly had asked for Ellis to step down a month ago when the allegations first surfaced. He didn’t and instead was absent from the Legislature for weeks after the January swearing-in. Finally, Monday, after news broke that he was under investigation for the alleged rape, and possibly additional related charges, he resigned citing health reasons for his departure.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Victim Had Previously ‘Adamantly’ Rebuked Ellis’ Numerous Advances

In the official complaint uploaded by PennLive, the victim said that prior to October of 2015 when Ellis allegedly raped her, she’d had on a dozen occasions socialized professionally with Ellis and other colleagues at professional events where “professional and legislative issues” would be discussed. The victim, who is identified as an employee of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, noted that Ellis would “initially engage me in conversation pertaining to legislation or drafting questions pertinent to my employment with the General Assembly and our mutual work and legislative matters …(but) repeatedly injected sexual innuendo into the conversation and made it known to me that he was interested in me sexually, using explicit terms.”

She said that every time Ellis came on to her and made inappropriate sexual remarks about her, she “made it abundantly clear to Ellis that I was not interested in him in any capacity unrelated to my job and specifically rebuked his comments. On a number of occasions, I vehemently and explicitly told Ellis (and others) that I was not interested in him. This fact-both his stated interest in me and that of my adamant rejection of him-became a joke among the people we were around at the time.”

Read the full redacted complaint uploaded by PennLive here:

The victim said that on most of those occasions, a woman, whose name is redacted in the complaint, was also often in attendance and heard the advances and the rebukes. That same woman, described as a close friend of Ellis’, also plays a role in the events of October 2015.

2. She Remembers Nothing After Sipping a Second Hard Cider at a Harrisburg Bar. Ten Hours Later, She Awoke in Ellis’ Bed ‘Naked & in Pain’

The complaint is a disturbing read.

It was an October night and she and another woman, whose name is redacted, met for a drink at a piano bar. The victim had a hard cider on tap. After finishing the drink, the woman went to the bar and ordered the victim another cider, gave it to her and they agreed to meet up in a neighboring bar where a political fundraiser was being held. The victim began sipping the drink. The next thing she remembers is waking up in Ellis’ bed. Days later, she’d get a better understanding of what happened from the last sip she remembers until the time she was taken to the legislator’s house. But she described in excruciating detail what happened when she awoke injured and naked “in the bed of an older married elected official with zero memory of how I got there, I felt horrified and sickened. I still struggle to find words to describe my state of mind. I began crying and asked Ellis how I got there and what happened to me. I was extremely disoriented, both mentally and physically. The moment I regained consciousness, I remembered that I attempted to get out of the bed, but I could not make my legs move. It seemed as though my brain wasn’t communicating with my legs. I was slow in processing information and I actually thought maybe I had been hit by a car or sustained a serious injury to my head given my state of disorientation.”

She wrote she felt physically ill. But, “despite my pain and disorientation, I remember explicitly that I began demanding answers as to what happened to me, how I ended up in this house, and more specifically, why was I in bed with Ellis. Ellis told me, “We had sex.”

After telling Ellis she “never would have done that,” he “smugly replied, ‘I always knew we would.’ She wrote she was horrified when Ellis, knowing she had no memory of what happened and was still under the influence of whatever she’d been drugged with, “outrageously … told me that I ‘liked it’ and something to the effect of “in fact, you liked it so much I was afraid my roommate heard you last night.'”

She believes she again passed out because when she awoke for a second time, Ellis was on top of her.

“Forcefully I said ‘no’ and told him to get off of me. Ellis responded, ‘if you aren’t going to fuck me again get out.'”

3. The Victim Knew ‘Something Bad Happened’ to Her

Disoriented and lost in a house she’d never been inside, confused and in pain, she found her clothes and then her phone, three floors down from the bedroom where she awoke. But her phone was turned off, something she said repeatedly in the complaint she “never, ever” does. She turned it on and had numerous missed calls and text messages; the last call or text she answered was from before 7 p.m. the night before. She called the woman whose name is reacted, the woman who is friends with Ellis and was with the victim at the bar the night before. She told the woman something “bad happened” to her. She does not recall what was said then, but days later, in conversations with the woman, she’d learned that she said Ellis raped her and asked for the woman to please help her and come get her. The woman was unable to. The victim made it home, not sure how, and freezing and “drenched” from rain, was bruised and concussed from numerous falls, apparently. She wrote she wept and slept all day and all night.

She told her best friend what happened. Her then friend now boyfriend found her in a fetal position in her bed covered in bruises.

The next day she went to the hospital because she had injures to her legs, ankles, and back, she noted. And soon after began attending therapy to cope with the “trauma” she suffered; her fear of being at work where she’d see Ellis, for example, and debilitating panic attacks. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress. She did not come forward before because, “like so many others, I did not immediately report what Ellis did to me, because I was traumatized, ashamed, and confused. I did not trust the system and I feared what would happen to me professionally and personally if I came forward. I felt powerless.”

She said that since the government “has committed to a process to work through complaints of this nature, I realize I am strong enough to help ensure that the House of Representatives rids itself of a member who is not deserving of the public’s trust, and remediate the impact of his presence in the workplace.”

4. Ellis Initially Told an Innocuous Version of What Happened But Later Allegedly Said if the Victim Came Forward, She’d ‘Ruin My Life’

The victim wrote that the unnamed woman, the friend of Ellis’, recounted what she recalled from the night and what Ellis told her:

“She told me that I showed up to meet her at McGrath‘s as we planned. She also told me that Ellis was at McGrath‘s. She said I appeared to be intoxicated when she saw me. She said she remained with me for a short time and left me with Ellis who told her that he would make sure I got an Uber home. She said she was worried about me that night and texted me around midnight but the text wasn’t delivered. She texted Ellis to make sure I’ve gotten home okay and he responded that I was ‘too drunk to get in the car” and walked me to his house. Ellis also apparently said that I was ‘falling all over the place’ and instead of getting me an Uber he walked me blocks away to his house where he told her that I was passed out in his guest room. She also told me Ellis told her that I was fine and not to worry.”

The woman called Ellis “after my frantic phone call that morning and when Ellis answered she asked him what happened and again he told her while laughing that I was too drunk to get in the car so instead he walked me to his house and apparently told her that I fell numerous times. When she pressed him asking how I ended up in his bed he claimed that I came on to him. I later found out they had several other conversations about me …about what happened that night. While attending a political event in New York, Ellis told her that I was in kit incapacitated and was worried that if I told anyone this I could ‘ruin his life.'”

Ellis denies the accusation of rape.

As was reported, though his lawyers he said the allegation was called “just plain false” and a move to get “sensational press coverage.”

But that was last week.

5. After Months of Pressure, the Married Conservative Republican Legislator Was Forced to Resign. Ellis Features Numerous Videos on His YouTube Channel of Him Interviewing or Welcoming Beauty Pageant Winners

In January, state House Republicans removed Ellis from his role as a prominent committee chair and urged him to step down “to take care of his family and address the allegations.”

He did not and instead took extended leave.

In a statement, the House GOP leadership wrote Ellis needed to resign “to take care of his family and address the allegations.”

“…the best paths forward for the individual involved, the accuser and the accused, as well as their respective families. It would be in the best interest of all involved if Rep. Ellis would resign,” the statement read in part.

This week, Ellis resigned.

“It is with immense gratitude to the sacrifices made by my family, the support of my constituents, and the friendship of my colleagues that I have concluded that it is in the best interests of my family, the residents of the 11th House district, and my own health that I resign from the General Assembly,” Ellis wrote in his letter of resignation.

It’s been widely reported that the Dauphin County district attorney is investigating.

According to his bio and candidate profiles, longtime conservative Republican Pennsylvania legislator Ellis is married to Monica Ellis. He’s the father of two sons and co-owns Ellis Auto Group. He lives in Meridian, Pennsylvania.

Ellis’ government, civic and local involvement is wide. He’s been a member of dozens of legislative committees and caucuses. His community involvement includes board membership for groups ranging from the Boy Scouts of America to the YMCA. He has also frequently welcomes beauty pageant winners to the state house based on his YouTube channel.

His record includes majority conservative Republican legislation and he enjoys high ratings from the NRA and myriad other conservative groups and agencies.