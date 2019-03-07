Rockford Active Shooter Reports at Extended Stay Hotel

There were reports of an active shooter at an extended stay hotel in Rockford, Illinois. It later turned out that the suspect shot a deputy who was trying to serve a warrant and then fled the scene, sparking a major manhunt, according to police.

The deputy, Jacob Keltner, has now died, the McHenry County sheriff said. The suspect is under arrest.

The suspect is Floyd Brown of Springfield, Illinois, authorities said. He was at large but was later cornered in his car. The Illinois State police released this statement: “ISP officers engaged in a pursuit with the suspect. The suspect is currently stationary inside of his vehicle on I-55 SB at MP 133 in Logan County. I-55 NB and SB at this location are temporarily shut down. Route 66 is also temporarily shut down. ISP SWAT is on scene and crisis negotiation officers are en route.” CBS Chicago says the wounded deputy is from McHenry County.

BREAKING: Police say US Marshals served warrants at the extended stay. One marshal was shot. No word on condition. Suspect is at large. SUSPECT INFO:

Floyd e. Brown.

Light blue or silver merc. Marquis

Bf13112 or temp 4850256@13WREX — James Stratton (@JamesStrattonTV) March 7, 2019

ABC 7 said there was a high-speed chase going on with a gun being pointed out of the window. Journalist Brad Edwards wrote, “ISP actively in a high speed chase with Floyd Brown — potentially in a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquee — wanted in earlier Rockford / officer shooting. Brown has potentially shot at officers during chase. I-55 South.” Speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour, ABC 7 reported.

Brown’s vehicle then spun out into a creek, the television reported, and it’s not clear whether Brown left on foot or was still in the vehicle. He was described as an ex-con wanted by authorities who would be headed back to prison if he was arrested.

When officers came to serve a warrant, the gunman fired on them and then took off in a vehicle believed to be a Mercury Grand Marquis that is light blue or silver, authorities said. They said the license plate for his vehicle was possibly either BF13112 or a temporary Illinois plate of 4850256. He’s considered armed and dangerous. The weapon was a rifle.

Brown has a lengthy criminal history in Illinois.

Suspect (Floyd Brown) believed to be driving light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis. Possible plate #BF13112 or temp plate 4850256. Police stress don’t approach car if you see it but instead call 911 #RockfordActiveShooter — Mike Garrigan (@MikeGarrigan23) March 7, 2019

A deputy assigned to a U.S. Marshal’s task force was shot. He was reportedly in critical condition. “We feel confident the threat is not in this immediate area but we can’t be sure,” authorities said in a news conference. “He (the shooter) left the room and fled in the vehicle.”

The Extended Stay America hotel with the active shooter reports is located just off of I-90 and Route 20. Rockford police wrote on Twitter, “RPD officers are on scene investigating an active shooter situation at the extended stay off N. Bell School Rd. Please avoid the area.” The ATF and FBI were also involved, and the scene was still active as of 10:20 a.m.

Television stations were reporting live from the scene. Police said they would hold a briefing to provide more details at 10:45 a.m.

ABC 7 earlier reported via sources that “a local officer assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force was shot during a joint operation.”

One television station also reported that “a US Marshal was shot in the head” as he attempted to serve a warrant at the hotel. The shooter escaped through a window and “is currently at-large,” Fox 32 reported, also via sources.

“There’s an active shooter over there,” a woman standing outside Comfort Inn in Rockford calls out. Media staging at Giovanni’s pic.twitter.com/AUjreaA5ed — Kristen Zambo (@KristenZambo) March 7, 2019

A video posted by the television station showed a massive law enforcement response to the scene of the extended stay hotel. WKOW-TV reported that police were stationed at the Extended Stay America Hotel.

One man wrote on Twitter: “My wife is currently stuck in an active shooter situation at her job and I’m freaking out…They’re on lock down and the guy is still shooting..Cops have already been shot…Rockford Illinois.” Again, though, the details were not yet confirmed by authorities as the scene was still active.

People Were Asked to Avoid the Area & the FBI Was at the Scene

Rockford PD spokeswoman confirms this is an active shooter situation. A helicopter is circling the area of State Street and North Bell School Road. Traffic being diverted for miles. pic.twitter.com/AExJd59a37 — Kristen Zambo (@KristenZambo) March 7, 2019

An ABC 7 reporter wrote, “UPDATE: FBI Chicago confirms they are responding to active shooter in Rockford. The FBI is providing assistance to local law enforcement at the scene.” A helicopter circled the area.

MORE: Police say active shooter at the extended stay America in Rockford. Media briefing at 10:45. @13WREX pic.twitter.com/2HsgB7Sm5j — James Stratton (@JamesStrattonTV) March 7, 2019

The ATF Chicago office wrote on Twitter, “Active shooter situation in Rockford, Illinois. ATF Chicago Field Division personnel are on scene. @ATF_Chicago will continue to update the situation, which is still active.”

Active shooter situation in Rockford, Illinois. ATF Chicago Field Division personnel are on scene. @ATF_Chicago will continue to update the situation, which is still active. — ATF Chicago (@ATF_Chicago) March 7, 2019

