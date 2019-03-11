Rosa Rivera: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rosa Rivera is a Florida mom charged with stabbing her 11-year-old daughter to death more than a dozen times, The Orlando Sentinel reports. Police say the woman stabbed her daughter because she believed she was sexually active.

Rivera, 28, was arrested after she drove her daughter, Aleyda Rivera, to Winnie Palmer Hospital with 15 stab wounds to her back and arm.

Police say Rivera first pounded on the door of a home at 7:30 am and accused a man there of having sex with her daughter. The girl denied having sex with anyone, witnesses told police.

Rivera initially denied stabbing her daughter but eventually admitted to killing her to “prevent her from having sex with other men,” police said.

Rivera is facing a first-degree murder charge and is being held without bail at Orange County Jail.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Rosa Rivera Accused a Man of Having Sex With Her 11-Year-Old Daughter

Police say Rivera believed her daughter, 11-year-old Aleyda Rivera, was having sex with men because she began to smile “different.”

Leading up to the attack, Rivera went to a home in Orange County and began to pound on the door, accusing a man who was in the home of having sex with her daughter.

Her daughter denied having sex with anyone, witnesses told investigators.

2. Rivera Drove Her Dead Daughter’s Body to a Hospital

Later on Sunday, Rivera drove her child’s body to Winnie Palmer Hospital.

She was detained by security after wielding a knife soaked with blood, The Sentinel reported.

“My baby is gone,” Rivera told first responders.

3. Rivera Stabbed Her Daughter in The Back 15 Times, Police Say

Aleyda Rivera had 15 stab wounds to her back and a defensive wound to her arm when first responders found her in her mother’s car.

“Rivera stated she stabbed her daughter while in the car, and while stabbing her she was attempting to make her more comfortable,” police said in an arrest report.

Rivera told police that she believed her daughter was in heaven.

4. Rivera Said She Killed Her Daughter to Stop Her From Having Sex

Family members just gave me this picture of 11-year-old Aleyda Rivera who Deputies say was stabbed to death by her mom yesterday. I’ve got a LIVE report on @news6wkmg at Noon. https://t.co/SI616ZVNh7… pic.twitter.com/vYkVqZNpyS — Jerry Askin (@JerryAskinNews6) March 11, 2019

Rivera initially denied stabbing her daughter but eventually admitted to doing it “to prevent her from having sex with other men,” police said in the arrest report.

Rivera told deputies she did not see her daughter having sex and her daughter did not say that she was having sex.

Rivera said she believed her daughter was sexually active because she began to smile “different.”

5. Rivera Was Charged With First-Degree Murder

Just an absolutely heartbreaking story. Aleyda Rivera would've turned 12 on Thursday. She was found stabbed to death in the back of her mom's car today. Her mom is now charged with first-degree murder. https://t.co/84fg59AvWg pic.twitter.com/vESPcdGJaT — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) March 11, 2019

Rivera is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the attack.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for cuts near her wrist and was medically cleared.

She is being held without bail in the Orange County Jail.

