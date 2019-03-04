Ryan Reynolds Pays John Candy Tribute on 25th Anniversary of His Death: WATCH

Actor Ryan Reynolds, star of Deadpool, warmed the internet’s heart with a caring tribute to his fellow Canadian, the late John Candy. The tribute was a commemoration of the late Candy’s passing, as the day marked the 25th anniversary of Candy’s death.

Reynolds, to a heavy swarm of likes and reactions, posted the following note and video about Candy on Twitter:

It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHvuviKnBs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019

The warm tribute stated: “It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero.”

Reynolds continued: “If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure.”

The approximately two-minute video tribute was reportedly compiled with the help of Candy’s children Chris and Jen. It was a compilation of Candy’s works.

If you’re not familiar with Candy’s film, check out this list of Candy’s Top 20 Films on IMDb:

1. Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

R | 93 min | Comedy

2. Spaceballs (1987)

PG | 96 min | Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi

3. Uncle Buck (1989)

PG | 100 min | Comedy

4. Who’s Harry Crumb? (1989)

PG-13 | 94 min | Comedy, Mystery

5. Cool Runnings (1993)

PG | 98 min | Adventure, Comedy, Family

6. Splash (1984)

PG | 111 min | Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

7. Stripes (1981)

R | 106 min | Comedy, War

8. The Blues Brothers (1980)

R | 133 min | Adventure, Comedy, Crime

9. Brewster’s Millions (1985)

PG | 102 min | Comedy

10. Delirious (1991)

PG | 96 min | Comedy, Fantasy

11. Armed and Dangerous (1986)

PG-13 | 88 min | Action, Comedy, Crime

12. The Great Outdoors (1988)

PG | 91 min | Comedy

13. National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

R | 98 min | Adventure, Comedy

14. Once Upon a Crime… (1992)

PG | 94 min | Comedy, Crime, Mystery

15. Summer Rental (1985)

PG | 87 min | Comedy

16. Home Alone (1990)

PG | 103 min | Comedy, Family

17. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

G | 77 min | Animation, Adventure, Crime

18. 1941 (1979)

PG | 118 min | Action, Comedy, War

19. Nothing But Trouble (1991)

PG-13 | 94 min | Comedy

20. Going Berserk (1983)

R | 85 min | Comedy

Candy was beloved as an actor, and got his big break on SCTV, which stands for Second City Television Network; it’s the Canadian equivalent of Saturday Night Live.

Candy reportedly died of a heart attack on March 4, 1994, while working on the movie Wagons East in Durango, Mexico. He died at age 43.

A sharp observer on Reddit pointed out that Reynolds’ character in Deadpool 2 read the same book Candy read in Planes, Trains & Automobiles.