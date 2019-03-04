Ryan Reynolds Pays John Candy Tribute on 25th Anniversary of His Death: WATCH

Actor Ryan Reynolds, star of Deadpool, warmed the internet’s heart with a caring tribute to his fellow Canadian, the late John Candy. The tribute was a commemoration of the late Candy’s passing, as the day marked the 25th anniversary of Candy’s death.
Reynolds, to a heavy swarm of likes and reactions, posted the following note and video about Candy on Twitter:
WATCH: Above, Reynolds’ tribute to Candy, who passed away 25 years ago.
The warm tribute stated: “It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero.”
Reynolds continued: “If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure.”
The approximately two-minute video tribute was reportedly compiled with the help of Candy’s children Chris and Jen. It was a compilation of Candy’s works.
If you’re not familiar with Candy’s film, check out this list of Candy’s Top 20 Films on IMDb:
1. Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)
R | 93 min | Comedy
2. Spaceballs (1987)
PG | 96 min | Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
3. Uncle Buck (1989)
PG | 100 min | Comedy
4. Who’s Harry Crumb? (1989)
PG-13 | 94 min | Comedy, Mystery
5. Cool Runnings (1993)
PG | 98 min | Adventure, Comedy, Family
6. Splash (1984)
PG | 111 min | Comedy, Fantasy, Romance
7. Stripes (1981)
R | 106 min | Comedy, War
8. The Blues Brothers (1980)
R | 133 min | Adventure, Comedy, Crime
9. Brewster’s Millions (1985)
PG | 102 min | Comedy
10. Delirious (1991)
PG | 96 min | Comedy, Fantasy
11. Armed and Dangerous (1986)
PG-13 | 88 min | Action, Comedy, Crime
12. The Great Outdoors (1988)
PG | 91 min | Comedy
13. National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)
R | 98 min | Adventure, Comedy
14. Once Upon a Crime… (1992)
PG | 94 min | Comedy, Crime, Mystery
15. Summer Rental (1985)
PG | 87 min | Comedy
16. Home Alone (1990)
PG | 103 min | Comedy, Family
17. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
G | 77 min | Animation, Adventure, Crime
18. 1941 (1979)
PG | 118 min | Action, Comedy, War
19. Nothing But Trouble (1991)
PG-13 | 94 min | Comedy
20. Going Berserk (1983)
R | 85 min | Comedy
Candy was beloved as an actor, and got his big break on SCTV, which stands for Second City Television Network; it’s the Canadian equivalent of Saturday Night Live.
Candy reportedly died of a heart attack on March 4, 1994, while working on the movie Wagons East in Durango, Mexico. He died at age 43.
A sharp observer on Reddit pointed out that Reynolds’ character in Deadpool 2 read the same book Candy read in Planes, Trains & Automobiles.