Ryan Salvagno: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Salvagno, 19, is facing charges after police said he assaulted an elderly man at a grocery store who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

The confrontation happened on February 25, 2019, in Somerset, New Jersey. Police quickly identified Salvagno and issued him a court summons. He is scheduled to appear in Franklin Township Municipal Court on March 14.

The 81-year-old man involved declined medical treatment.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Prosecutor: Salvagno Took the Elderly Man’s ‘MAGA’ Hat & Pushed Him to the Ground

The confrontation happened on February 25, 2019, around 3:20 in the afternoon. According to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Ryan Salvagno approached the 81-year-old man, who had just finished his grocery shopping and was about to head home.

The victim told police that Salvagno expressed displeasure that the man was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. The prosecutor did not specify exactly what Salvagno said to the man. As the victim turned to leave the store, Salvagno reportedly reached out and grabbed the man’s hat off his head.

The victim turned and tried to take the hat back. This resulted in a physical struggle, during which Salvagno allegedly grabbed the man’s arm and threw him to the ground. This also caused the victim’s cart to tip over, spilling the groceries. Salvagno reportedly threw the hat to the ground and left the store.

2. The Elderly Victim Suffered Minor Injuries But Declined Medical Treatment

Officers with the Franklin Township Police Department responded to the grocery store, which was located on Elizabeth Avenue in Somerset. Prosecutor Robertson did not specify who called 911.

The victim, whose name was not released, told police that the young man had approached him after he had finished paying for his groceries and had walked out of the store with his shopping cart.

The victim had suffered minor injuries. But he declined any medical treatment.

3. Investigators Identified Ryan Salvagno as the Suspected Attacker But Did Not Detain Him

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office revealed on February 27 that they had identified Somerset resident Ryan Salvagno as the alleged attacker. The news release included that Salvagno is 19 years old and lives on Amwell Road.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office confirmed in a phone call with Heavy that police did not detain Salvagno. He was issued a summons and informed of the charges he faced, but was not booked into jail.

4. Salvagno Faces Charges Including Assault & Harassment

Ryan Salvagno will be formally arraigned on multiple charges on March 14, 2019, in Franklin Township Municipal Court. The charges include assault and harassment.

The assault charge was described in the news release as a “disorderly person’s offense.” The potential punishment if convicted of that type of charge in New Jersey is up to six months behind bars and a fine up to $1,000. The harassment charge was listed as a “petty” offense. That type of charge also carries a maximum six months jail sentence if convicted, and a possible $500 fine.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office could not confirm whether Salvagno has been arrested in the county before. An online search of county records does not include his name. His name also does not come up in a federal database.

5. Ryan Salvagno Appears to Have Attended High School in Somerset County

Ryan Salvagno was identified by prosecutors as being 19 years old and living in Somerset, which is part of Franklin Township.

An online search reveals a Ryan Salvagno who appears to have graduated from Franklin High School in 2017 and was on the wrestling team. In a phone call with Heavy, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s office could not confirm nor deny whether this was the same person now accused of assault.

