Samantha Josephson Found Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Samantha Josephson, the missing University of South Carolina student, has been found dead her father, Seymour Johnson, said in a Facebook post amid rumors that she may have gotten into the wrong Uber car. Seymour Josephson’s post read, “It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this! I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life. Samantha is no longer with us but she will not be forgotten. It is extremely hard to write this and post it but I love her with all my heart. I could continue to write about her but it kills me. I sit here and cry while looking at the picture and write this.” At the time of writing, the post has been shared nearly 5,000 times.

Samantha Josephson, a native of the Robbinsville Township in New Jersey, was 21 years old. Anybody with any information regarding the case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. When Samantha was last seen, she was wearing a bright orange blouse and black jeans.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook told the media on March 30 Josephson’s body was found at 3:45 a.m. in a wooded area in Claredon County, South Carolina. The investigation is being considered a homicide investigation. The chief said that Josephson’s body was discovered in a “very rural” part of Claredon County by hunters.

A suspect is in custody in relation to the crime. He has been named as Nathaniel David Rowland.

1. Samantha Was Last Seen Getting Into a Black Chevy Impala

The Columbia Police Department said on March 29 that Samantha was last seen getting into a black Chevy Impala in the Five Points neighborhood at around 2 a.m. Samantha had been with friends in The Bird Dog bar on the night in question. The police statement said, “When she didn’t show up at her downtown residence and didn’t answer repeated phone calls, her friends became concerned and notified CPD.” Police have not released any new information regarding the case nor has there been any mention of a suspect in the death of Samantha. A surveillance camera on the 700 block of Harden Street in the Five Points neighborhood picked up footage of Samantha on the phone, as well as the car she is thought to have gotten into.

Chief Holbrook told the media that at 1:30 p.m. on March 29, Josephson’s friends contacted police to say she was missing.

2. One Friend Thinks Samantha Got Into the Wrong Uber, That Was Later Confirmed by Authorities

Speaking to The State, one of Samantha’s friends, Jordyn Spenner, said she believed Samantha had gotten into the wrong Uber. On March 30, Spenner said that she and some of his friends were in the Five Points showing Samantha’s photo to people. Spenner told the newspaper, “We’re making sure everyone is checking their (ride share service car) before they get in.”

3. Samantha Was About to Go to Law School

Samantha was a senior at the University of South Carolina where she was studying political science and would have graduated in May. Next year, Samantha was due to go to law school at Drexel University in Philadelphia. Samantha’s sister, Sydney, is a student at Drexel. Samantha’s mother said in a December 2018 Facebook post that her daughter had been accepted into Rutgers Law School. In early 2018, Samantha spent a semester studying in Barcelona.

Samantha was a graduate of Robbinsville High School’s class of 2015.

On Twitter, one of Samantha’s lecturers at USC, @DanielaJlop, said that she taught the victim for two semesters and added that Samantha had wanted to become a lawyer and then go on to work for the United Nations.

4. A GoFundMe Page Has Been Set Up to Help Samantha’s Family Deal With Funeral Expenses

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Samantha’s family to deal with funeral expenses. That page referred to Samantha as “a beloved daughter, sister and friend that will forever be remembered in our hearts.” The page also says, “Let’s quickly come together as a community and try to help the Josephson family. Rest In Peace, Sami.” At the time of writing, the page has surpassed its goal of $5,000.

5. The President of USC, Harris Pastides, Called the News of Samantha’s Death ‘Devastating’

In a statement, the president of USC, Harris Pastides, said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort. However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting… It has been a difficult week for our extended Carolina family. The loss of a student is never easy but this has been a particularly painful few days as we have experienced loss on several of our campuses. As a family, let’s continue to pray for all the families experiencing heartache and grief this week.”

The USC Student Health Center has said that their counselors will be available to students between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 30.

The mayor of Samantha’s hometown of Robbinsville Township, New Jersey, released a statement on the morning of March 30 that paid tribute to the 21-year-old. Mayor Dave Fried said, “Mayor Dave Fried, B.A. Joy Tozzi and everyone in Robbinsville Township are devastated by the news that the Josephson family of Robbinsville have lost their precious Samantha.

Our thoughts, prayers, boundless grief and endless support are with Seymour, Marci and Sydney at this unimaginable time.

Personal note: Seymour was like a big brother to me throughout our young baseball careers, and as the father of a daughter of similar age out trying to make a real difference in the world, this is just beyond my comprehension capabilities.

I love you, buddy…JN .”

New Jersey Superintendent Kathie Foster said in a statement via WLTX’s Jacob Reynolds, “Our hearts are heavy with grief and shock as we process the news of the sudden death of Samantha Josephson. On behalf of our board and entire school district, we want to extend our deepest sympathy and love to the Josephson family. Sami, a 2015 Robbinsville High School graduate, was a vibrant young woman with an infectious smile and a contagious laugh. Robbinsville is a strong and close-knit community and we will continue to find ways to care for and support our students, families, friends, staff, and community members as we hold the Josephson family in our hearts.”

