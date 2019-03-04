Suffolk County Police Investigating a Shooting Inside a Long Island IHOP

Suffolk County (Long Island) Police are investigating a shooting at an IHOP in Ronkonkoma, New York.

Early reports indicated there were multiple causalities but that has not been confirmed. What is known is that one person is shot and eyewitnesses say five men came into the restaurant just before 1:30 p.m. and “started shooting at each other.”

Brianna Corallo was in the restaurant. She said five men came in the pancake house and opened fire, but not on customers.

I was just sitting in my local IHOP (Ronkonkoma) with my dad and brother when 5 men came in and started shooting at each other. Thankfully no innocent bystanders were hurt. We hear about it all the time. This world is so crazy. pic.twitter.com/ZcbsYMHNVh — Brianna Corallo (@BriannaCorallo) March 4, 2019

Breaking: Sachem schools on lockdown following shooting during dispute at IHOP restaurant on Long Island. Incident took place on Portion Road in Ronkonkoma. At least one man treated for a gunshot wound. Two people seen running from scene wanted by cops. — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) March 4, 2019

Patch reported that a number of Sachem schools are on lockout” as police responded to a “disturbance.”

BREAKING: Shots Fired at Lake Ronkonkoma IHOP, https://t.co/GziSup8MQ4 pic.twitter.com/qylYV99IsX — Long Island Patch (@longislandpatch) March 4, 2019

It’s reported a 911 call was received from someone at the Portion Road restaurant.

Newsday reported that one person was shot and was transported to an area hospital. It was reported that the shooting followed an “altercation” at the restaurant. Police told the outlet that the people involved in the shooting knew each other and that “multiple suspects are in custody” and the shooting was “not random.”

The police chief is slated to give a media briefing Monday afternoon.

The Ronkonkoma IHOP is a dangerous place — little licky bandit (@m34lw0rmz) March 4, 2019

This is a developing story.