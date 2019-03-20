Sixers’ JJ Redick Hilariously Trolls Himself After Career Night in Win

JJ Redick just couldn’t help himself after the Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. Redick, who was back in North Carolina, playing just a few hours from Duke where he thrived throughout his college career, had a monster showing in the 118-114 win.

The 34-year-old guard logged 37 minutes while pouring in 27 points and posting an impressive career-high 10 rebounds along with eight assists. Redick’s new career mark on the glass was a talking point, and he couldn’t help but laugh at himself about it a bit.

Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia spoke with Redick after the game and asked him about his stat line, and the sharpshooter had a perfect response.

“10 rebounds, I never thought the day would come … I never thought the day would come.” Redick joked.

Here’s a look at the full interview from NBC Sports.

"10 rebounds, I never thought the day would come" 😂 JJ Redick caught up with @SerenaWinters after the game to talk about his big night, new career high, and the big challenge tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fpYmhe4342 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 20, 2019

It was pretty great, and it’s even more impressive that Redick achieved the double-digit rebounding feat with a number of players who are excellent rebounders on the roster. While Joel Embiid sat this game out, Tobias Harris (11) and Ben Simmons (eight) both had solid nights on the glass. But it was Redick’s 10 boards that came in as the second-most on the Sixers and helped the team gut out a close victory.

JJ Redick’s Strong Statistical Year With Sixers

While Redick has put together an impressive career thus far, it’s pretty amazing that his two best seasons have come this year and last with the Sixers. For most players, their production will begin trending down after the age of 30, but Redick is thriving in Philly and playing at an exceptionally high level.

After averaging 17.1 points last season, he’s upped that number to 17.6 this season. While Redick’s shooting percentages are down slightly from last year, he’s heating up at the right time by making 44.9 percent from beyond the arc through nine games in the month of March.

Sixers’ Current Playoff Outlook

The Sixers have already locked up a playoff spot, and their outlook for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference continues to improve. They’ve surpassed the Indiana Pacers and sit with a 46-25 record thus far. This leaves them a full two games ahead of the Pacers in the standings. The Boston Celtics are behind the Pacers, and if the postseason began today, Philly would host the Detroit Pistons in the first round.

The bottom three seeds in the East are very much up for grabs, as the Pistons are one game up on the Brooklyn Nets and two up on the Miami Heat. Beyond that, the Orlando Magic are 1.5 games out of the No. 8 seed, followed by the Charlotte Hornets (three back) and Washington Wizards (4.5 back).

READ NEXT: NCAA Bracket Sleeper Predictions 2019: Buffalo Among Top 5 Cinderellas