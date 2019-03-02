Flying to Space, Anyone? Watch SpaceX Crew Dragon’s Test Flight for Humans

SpaceX has designed the Crew Dragon capsule. It’s the first spacecraft designed for carrying humans, and it’s taking a demo flight for the first time, this Saturday.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon will do a first-ever demonstration mission for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), from the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The test flight, which took off around 3 a.m. EST, will be without a crew on board, but the spacecraft is built to carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station, under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Having taken off, Crew Dragon is carrying a dummy named “Ripley” (same name as, Ellen Ripley, the lead character in the movie, Alien) on board, instead of the humans it is designed to carry.

This flight will be the first and only demo by SpaceX’s Crew Dragon that will take off without humans on board.

If it passes this dummy test, the capsule will face a few more inspections and safety checks–and then it could be cleared to fly human NASA astronauts.

SpaceX CEO and Chief Designer Elon Musk was present at a press conference after Crew Dragon’s takeoff to speak to press; he also spoke with astronauts assigned to fly on the crewed Demo-2 mission after the launch of the Demo-1 mission.

The last time NASA astronauts flew to the International Space Station using an American spacecraft was about eight years ago, according to reports.

For that reason, NASA has relied on Russia.

So far, NASA has paid Russia about $80 million per seat to send American astronauts to space aboard Russia’s Soyuz rockets, which has long ruffled the feathers of Congress.

Effectively, SpaceX may have changed America’s NASA reliance on Russia–its Crew Dragon’s success on its critical test flight would mark the first time a commercially built and operated spaceship (capable one day of carrying people on flights), will travel to the space station.

SpaceX and Boeing have contracts worth up to $2.6 billion and $4.2 billion, respectively, with NASA, but have battled both delays and safety concerns from regulators. These safety concerns would need to resolved before humans can be allowed to start boarding the crafts for commercial flights to space.

Musk has insisted, still, that he wants Americans who are not astronauts to be able to fly to space, welcoming the idea of space tourism.

Super high tech zero-g indicator added just before launch! pic.twitter.com/CRO26plaXq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2019

Musk posted yesterday on Twitter before Crew Dragon’s takeoff the next morning: “Super high tech zero-g indicator added just before launch!”…showing off a stuffed animal on the spacecraft.