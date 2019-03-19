Steve Dickson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steve Dickson is a former Delta Airlines executive expected to be nominated by President Donald Trump as the new permanent head of the Federal Aviation Administration, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The FAA has not had a permanent in the 14 months since former chief Michael Huerta stepped down. The agency is being led by acting head Dan Elwell, a former airline lobbyist and pilot.

Dickson is a former Air Force fighter pilot who went on to become a commercial pilot for Delta, where he has worked for 27 years.

Dickson retired as the company’s senior vice president for flight operations last year.

The reported move comes as the FAA comes under increased scrutiny over their handling of issues surrounding Boeing’s 737 MAX plane before a second crash involving the jet in five months last week.

1. Steve Dickson Worked for Delta Airlines for 27 Years

Dickson, who stepped down last fall as senior vice president of global flight operations after 27 years at Delta, was first reported to be Trump’s pick to head the FAA last November.

At Delta, Dickson oversaw more than 13,000 pilots and a support team of about 400 at the company’s Atlanta headquarters.

Dickson previously served as a pilot for the airline and has flown numerous models of Boeing and Airbus planes.

2. Dickson is a Former Air Force Officer & Fighter Pilot

Dickson began his flying career in the Air Force where he was an F-15 fighter pilot.

Dickson rose through the ranks to become an officer in the Air Force.

He also earned his Bachelor’s degree in Engineering Sciences from the United States Air Force Academy.

3. Dickson is Trump’s ‘Compromise’ Choice

Dickson was previously reported as Trump’s “leading compromise choice” to head the FAA after Senate Republicans balked at Trump’s plan to nominate his personal pilot the head the agency, according to Reuters.

Dickson is said to be at odds with Trump’s call to split Air Traffic Control from the FAA.

“The FAA has been trying to upgrade our nation’s air traffic control system for a long period of years,” Trump said in June of 2017. “But after billions and billions of tax dollars spent and the many years of delays, we are still stuck with an ancient, broken, antiquated, horrible system that doesn’t work.”

As a Delta executive, Dickson argued that it was imperative to keep air traffic control within the agency.

“It can certainly improve, but it’s not broken,” he told Politico at the time. “We set a bunch of operational records this year, and we would not have been able to do that if the air traffic control system were broken. Having said that, there are certainly opportunities to improve.”

“The best path to move forward is to continue to collaborate with the FAA under the existing structure — keep the FAA together as an entity,” he said, adding that “a lot easier from a process perspective to be dealing with one agency as we’re trying to put improvements into the system.”

4. Trump Previously Wanted His Personal Pilot to Head FAA

The choice of Dickson comes after Trump’s failed bid to install his longtime personal pilot John Dunkin to head the FAA.

Dunkin worked for Trump since 1989, The Washington Post reported.

Trump administration officials attempted to make the case for Dunkin after Senate Republicans expressed concerns about his nomination.

“John Dunkin isn’t just a pilot,” an administration official told Axios at the time. “He’s managed airline and corporate flight departments, certified airlines from start-up under FAA regulations, and oversaw the Trump presidential campaign’s air fleet, which included managing all aviation transportation for travel to 203 cities in 43 states over the course of 21 months.”

The agency has been run on an acting basis by Dan Elwell for the last 14 months.

5. Dickson’s Reported Nomination Comes After Deadly Boeing Crash

Dickson’s reported nomination comes as the agency grapples with criticism over its handling of issues with Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 jet before and after a second deadly crash involving the plane earlier this month.

After the FAA failed to ground the planes for days after the crash even though other nations had already done so, the FAA came under fire for its actions before the crash.

The Seattle Times reported that the FAA was told four days before the crash about safety concerns involving the plane’s software.

“The FAA, citing lack of funding and resources, has over the years delegated increasing authority to Boeing to take on more of the work of certifying the safety of its own airplanes,” The Times reported.

“There was constant pressure to re-evaluate our initial decisions,” a former engineer told the outlet. “And even after we had reassessed it … there was continued discussion by management about delegating even more items down to the Boeing Company.”

