Tamron Hall’s Pregnancy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The internet delighted as Tamron Hall, the popular face of several news shows and specials, revealed her pregnancy. Hall once found herself leaving the Today show on NBC.

Fans who supported Hall had been miffed by the event, reportedly–as her leaving had also been entangled with NBC’s awkward hiring and replacement of Megyn Kelly. But, on Monday, fans of Hall on social media only saw baby news.

What’s more, Hall revealed through Instagram that she’d be having the baby with her husband, to whom she’d been married without many knowing.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Tamron Hall Announced the Pregnancy on Social Media

As with many big announcements, Hall announced her first pregnancy on Instagram. Much of the internet reacted with excitement.

No other pictures of Hall had specifically announced her pregnancy on social media though the pregnant Hall remained active online, so the surprise drew attention quickly. Hall released the announcement while all smiles.

She seemed to be beaming with excitement. She mentioned the excitement of her husband as well. Read more about Hall’s husband, “Steven,” here.

2. Tamron Hall’s Pregnancy Came Announced With Another Bundle of Surprise: a Talk Show

Not only did Hall announce her pregnancy, she announced another bundled of surprise: a talk show. Fans may recall that Hall had hosted a series of shows and segments over at MSNBC.

She then anchored and hosted the 9 a.m. hour of NBC’s Today Show, only to have been reportedly blindsided by changes and talent shuffling on the network. She left Today quite abruptly.

Now, she’s back. As she points out in her post, “when one door closes,” another opens. The other door in this case would be a brand new talk show called Tamron Hall, which will premiere on 9-9-19. Hall will also serve as an executive producer on her show.

3. Tamron Hall Shared Some Sensitivities About the Pregnancy Journey

While the pregnancy is exciting, Hall shared that she and her husband Steven were anxiously awaiting their bundle of joy. Hall said that she and Steven are “in constant prayer.”

Of note is that Hall is 48. Pregnancies are increasingly announced by women in their late 40s, or even 50s, as was the case with Janet Jackson and Brigette Nielsen.

Still, women practice a level of care and sensitivity around their pregnancy journeys. Hall and her husband, as she stated, would be doing the same.

4. Tamron Hall Is Expected to Deliver Any Day Now

While the news of Hall’s baby–and marriage and existing husband–came only to the public on Monday, much more has happened in Hall’s life. As a matter of fact, Hall is reportedly 32 weeks pregnant, and in the latter stages of pregnancy.

At this stage, mothers are expected to keep up with doctor’s visits. A good guess would be that Hall’s nursery space is coming up soon enough.

After this social media announcement, fans will stay tuned for more. To catch Hall’s photos, check out her Instagram page here.

5. Tamron Hall Revealed Her Pregnancy In a “Pregnancy Reveal” Style That’s Trending

When Hall revealed her pregnancy, it wasn’t just any reveal–it was a pregnancy reveal. It’s the style of reveal that tends to excite social media and audiences. Gender reveals are also quite the joy for some.

Hall posted a video of herself holding a children’s book to cover her stomach. In the video, she danced to the viral song, “Baby Shark.”

As the beat continued, Hall removed the book to reveal a large baby bump. Then, Hall said, “I’m about to be a mommy shark very soon.”

Congratulations are in order for Hall.