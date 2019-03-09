Fans Pay Tribute to Notorious B.I.G. on the 22nd Anniversary of His Death

Saturday, Mar. 9 marked the 22nd anniversary of the death of rapper, Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie Smalls–or just Biggie.

Fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late rapper and remember his lyricism and contributions to rap music.

On fan tweeted this image, in reference to one of Wallace’s most famous lyrics: https://twitter.com/DjTone_Zee/status/1104373862991650816

The reference comes from lines in Notorious B.I.G.’s song, “Big Poppa,” which state:



We can rendezvous at the bar around two

Plans to leave, throw the keys to ‘Lil Cease

Pull the truck up, front, and roll up the next blunt

So we can steam on the way to the telly go fill my belly

A t-bone steak, cheese eggs and Welch’s grape

Conversate for a few, ’cause in a few, we gon’ do

What we came to do, ain’t that right boo (true)

The picture depicts “a T-bone steak, cheese, eggs, and Welch’s grape” (fruit soda).

Another fan posted a GIF clip from the hit ’90s comedy, Martin, on which Biggie made a memorable guest appearance:

"ain't no other kings in this rap thing, they siblings." #RIPBiggie pic.twitter.com/xeAUvKobZc — Reggie E. (@firstklass_regg) March 9, 2019

Wallace’s signature weight, sunglasses, and presence left an impression on fans during television appearances, concerts, and most importantly–through his music.

Wallace left behind two children, T’yanna Wallace, who opened a clothing store at age 25, and Christopher Wallace, Jr.–the latter of whom was born to singer Faith Evans.

Wallace had been signed to Sean Comb, a.k.a. Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, as the two rose to fame together in the ’90s.

A throwback video posted by a fan shows Diddy and a member of Total, a group that collaborated with Biggie on hit songs like “Can’t You See:”

Evans released an album featuring the late rapper, posthumously:

“My duets album #TheKingAndI with #TheNotoriousBIG is available now!” tweeted Evans in September of 2017.

Another fan posted a rarely seen photo of a very young Wallace:

WHEN I WAS DEAD BROKE, MAN, I COULDN'T PICTURE THIS. #RIPBiggie pic.twitter.com/CJRBCIHnTq — evan auerbach (@evboogie) March 9, 2019

Hip Hop N More posted a throwback of his “first” freestyle, a striking flow in which Wallace is essentially put on the map as a rapper not to be underestimated:

Today marks the 22nd death anniversary of Biggie. He was always a special talent. This is his “first” freestyle in Brooklyn when he was just 17. #RIPBiggie 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SbK5qUUDqk — Hip Hop N More (@HipHopNMore) March 9, 2019

“Today marks the 22nd death anniversary of Biggie. He was always a special talent,” tweets Hip Hop N More.

“This is his “first” freestyle in Brooklyn when he was just 17. #RIPBiggie 🙏🏽”

Christopher Wallace Junior, who is named after his father, and born after T’yanna (who has a different mom) is now 22 years of age. He’s also known as “C.J. Wallace.”

The young Wallace is shown in the above photo–and also played his father in the movie, Notorious, which was made as a biographical tale about Biggie’s life.

Here, the young Wallace is seen speaking about his experience playing the young version of his father in the movie:

“I’ve never acted in a movie before,” the young Wallace says in the above video. “[But] I’m really good at it.”