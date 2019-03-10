Turkish Airlines Flight 001 at JFK: Injuries From Turbulence

Multiple people were injured – none life-threatening – from in-air turbulence that struck Turkish Airlines Flight 001, which has now landed safely at New York’s JFK airport.

The plane, which originated in Istanbul, Turkey, struck frightening turbulence while landing at JFK, and the injured included passengers as well as crew.

The plane ran into “extreme turbulence,” according to News12. The plane managed to safely land shortly after 5:30 p.m. in New York. Small children were among the injured. The plane is a Boeing 777.

Here’s what you need to know:

More Than Two Dozen People Were Injured

UPDATE: Number of people being treated for injuries following severe mid-air turbulence on flight landing at JFK Airport has been downgraded to 29, FDNY sayshttps://t.co/VKduh09m5d — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 10, 2019

The worst injury was a broken leg, and the other injuries involved bumps and bruises. CBS reported that most of those injured were treated and released after landing at JFK without being taken to hospitals. However, 10 people were taken to hospitals, the Associated Press reported.

The New York Fire Deparment provided the number of injured in a statement posted to Twitter. “#FDNY confirms total patients treated at JFK Airport following a turbulent flight have been downgraded to 29 non-life-threatening injuries. FDNY continues to operate on scene,” the FDNY wrote.

#Breaking: Just in – At least 32 people hurt by severe mid-air turbulence on flight landing at #JFK Airport, from Turkish Airlines Flight 1, Boeing 777. FAA announced. Video Credit: Van_Tieu pic.twitter.com/MzzlMLJJID — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (sotiridi) March 10, 2019 — WolfGang Presston (@Zipper_Heads) March 10, 2019

The FDNY had earlier reported more injuries, but later downgraded the tally to 29. “#FDNY is currently treating 32 passengers with non-life-threatening injuries at JFK airport. FDNY EMS is working with Port Authority on scene, and the situation is developing,” an earlier post stated.

The AP reported that the flight struck turbulence about 45 minutes before it was due to land at JFK. A statement from the FAA reported the following about the frightening turbulence: “Turkish Airlines Flight 1, Boeing 777, landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport at 5:35 p.m. after declaring an emergency and reporting that several passengers were injured when the aircraft encountered turbulence. Check with the Port Authority of NY and NJ for information about the number of injuries and medical response to the aircraft after it landed. The flight originated in Istanbul.”