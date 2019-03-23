Will the Public See the Mueller Report? Twitter Reacts

Robert Mueller has submitted his homework. Attorney General William Barr now holds the Mueller Report. Department of Justice regulation entitles Barr to determine to what extent Mueller’s final report is provided to Congress and made public.

The issue of disclosure and the findings of the report as they do or do not implicate President Trump in wrongdoings and possible impeachment are fuel for a monumental political battle.

Earlier this month, Barr said he would not recuse himself from being in charge of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Now, all eyes are on him as Americans wait to hear what, if any, of the Mueller Report they will see.

Attorney General Barr must make the #Mueller report public and provide all underlying documents to Congress without delay. Transparency is the foundation of our democracy. The American people have a right to know the truth. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) March 22, 2019

Some Republicans are Calling for “Happy No Collusion Day!” While Some Democrats Made “Transparency” the Word of the Day

“Fox News spent most of Friday night taking a victory lap. ‘Well, happy No Collusion Day, Tucker!’ Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz told Tucker Carlson with a big grin on his face,” reports Slate.

Meanwhile, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee candidates reacted in unison demanding to see the report.

This report should be made public immediately. https://t.co/Q2JCExqYaA — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 22, 2019

“Democrats will demand to see Mueller’s full report if Barr declines to turn it over. Beyond that, they’ve vowed to seek access as well to the bulk of the special counsel’s work-including documents, interview notes and other evidence,” reports Bloomberg.

This isn’t about politics — it’s about our democracy. This report must be released. pic.twitter.com/rUGaVPC8V3 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 23, 2019

Robert Mueller’s finished his report. He’s delivered it to Attorney General William Barr. The American people deserve the full report. Sign our petition to make the Mueller report public—immediately. https://t.co/kxhNh7GBWk — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 22, 2019

On an episode of “This Week” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler “The Justice Department has made clear in the last few weeks that it may hide from the American people the conclusions of the Mueller investigation,” and vowed to fight to make them public.

Mueller’s 34 Charges by the Numbers:

25 Russians

5 Trump Aides

3 Russian companies

1 each Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn

I've already heard "huge victory for Trump" several times on cable news. Expect much more of that from the corporate media. It's all about the game (winning and losing) not the health of our democracy.#Mueller #Barr — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 22, 2019

“Did Trump’s campaign collude with the Kremlin to sway the 2016 presidential election in favor of the celebrity businessman? Also, did Trump take steps later, including by firing his FBI director, to obstruct the probe?” the AP begs the questions which will remain until the public knows more.

Want to know exactly what Adam Schiff said about new indictments on core issues of conspiracy? We have a transcript #Mueller https://t.co/9uzMuYQ2q3 — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) March 23, 2019

“During his confirmation hearing, Barr called it ‘vitally important’ for Mueller to be allowed to complete his investigation. But he rankled Democrats when he did not fully commit to releasing any final report in its entirety,” The Hill reported in February.

While we wait for the #Mueller report to be released, here’s what we know: Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump. — Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) March 22, 2019

Barr wrote a 9-page memo in June 2018 detailing why he believed President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey should not constitute obstruction of justice. President Trump nominated Barr in December. He was confirmed in January.

Barr’s net worth is at least $20 million, and he is married to Christine Moynihan Barr. His daughter, Mary Daly, works at the US Department of Justice.

Expect for a tweetstorm of ' I told you, no collusion, no obstruction' at the wee hours from potus concerning the Mueller report. One incoherent tweet after another. #mullerreport pic.twitter.com/GikyhW2Ixw — 💞Val💞 (@MolenaVal) March 23, 2019

After reviewing the report, AG Barr hopes to update lawmakers over the weekend.

