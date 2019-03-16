University of Michigan Active Shooter alert issued

The University of Michigan has sent out an active shooter alert to students. The alert was sent 4:55 p.m. local time on March 16. The message said the incident involved Mason Hall and reads “Mason Hall Run Hide Fight.” Scanner traffic says that balloons were being popped in Mason Hall at the same time the warning was sent out. Less than an hour after the alert was issued, the university tweeted that here was “no active threat.”

One police officer could be heard saying that students on the fifth floor of Mason Hall were “barricaded every which way.”

You can listen to the scanner traffic here.

A photo sent to The Daily from a student in a university library: pic.twitter.com/oTgnPdvouw — The Michigan Daily (@michigandaily) March 16, 2019

There are no reports of any shots fired or of any injuries at this time. Michigan Live reports that the drama unfolded during a vigil for those were killed in the New Zealand mosque massacre. Democratic State Rep. Yousef Rabhi, told the website, “The crowd just all at once turned around and started running. I see cops outside with assault rifles and stuff.” Rabhi, who had just spoken at the vigil, said that he did not hear any shots fired.

According to the school’s official website, Mason Hall is located at 419 State Street, Ann Arbor.

“Run Hide Fight” comes from a video that is posted on the school’s official website.

One person tweeted that their son, a student at the University of Michigan, had texted her saying, “We are all safe and in our room in north quad and not going out anywhere. There is allegedly an active shooter in the diag / mason hall area. We are all safe and everything is locked and we are not going anywhere. Love you. I WILL TEXT YOU UPDATES.”

This is a breaking story so stay tuned for updates.

