Vatsla Watkins Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Vatsla Watkins is still missing after disappearing on March 18. Her car was found on a private marina on Lake Wylie on Friday, March 22, deepening the mystery of what happened to the North Carolina wife and mother. She was posting excited updates about her future. Police have searched the lake where her car was found, with no sign of her. Here is what you need to know about Watkins and what happened.

1. She Was Last Seen Monday, March 18

Watkins, 39, was last seen on Monday, March 18, WLOS reported. She’s 5’4″ with black hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black, lightweight jacket and blue jeans.

She left her home early on Monday, March 18, and her family reported her missing Tuesday, March 19 around 1 p.m., WCNC reported. Charlotte Alerts, however, said she was reported missing on Monday, the day she was last seen.

2. Her Car Was Found at a Marina on Lake Wyle on Friday, But Might Have Been There Since Monday

#BREAKING @CMPD on scene at Pier 49 Marina on York Road on Lake Wylie. Police confirm this Mercedes belonging to missing woman Vatsla Watkins has been found. pic.twitter.com/5KrqEYDUf5 — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) March 22, 2019

Her car was found on a private marina on Lake Wylie on Friday, March 22. She drove a silver, four-door 2004 Mercedes-Benz C230. The car was found on Pier 49 Marina on York Road, WLOS reported. However, a marina worker said the car had probably been there since Monday, the day she went missing.

The car has a Carolina Panthers NC tag, 8215CP, police told Charlotte Observer.

Officials searched the lake up to 20 yards from the shore and under the Buster Boyd Bridge, WLOS reported. A helicopter and cadaver dogs were also brought to help with the search, which also included the wooded areas nearby.

It’s not clear why her car was there. Rigo Figueroa told WCNC that he’s heard of people getting pulled down the current and almost drowning. “You know in some of these parts, the water goes 50 feet to 100 feet deep and connects all the way to Catawba.”

3. The Last Update About Her Disappearance Was Made By Police on March 25

There have been no major updates on the search for Watkins since her car was found and the lake was searched. The last significant update was made on March 25, when the police said their missing person unit was still actively investigating her disappearance.

4. Her Husband Is a Former County GOP Chair & WCCB News Contributor Who Runs a Business Focused on Building Wealth Portfolios

Vatsla Watkins’ husband, Curtis Watkins, is a former Mecklenburg County GOP chair, WCNC reported. He’s also a contributor to WCCB News Edge. Vatsla and Curtis Watkins have two children. According to his Facebook page, Curtis Watkins is currently the CEO of Bovametrics, which developed an AI algorithm to boost performance on long-term portfolios for wealth managers.

An article in Charlotte Observer from 2010 shared that Vatsla and Curtis were tutoring children through a program at their church.

According to Charlotte Observer, Vatsla moved to Charlotte when she was 18, after being raised in Chandigarh, India. She’s a software engineer and fashion designer who started a clothing collection in 2010 focusing on Indian-inspired clothes with a Western influence. She and Curtis, who is an energy industry project manager, met through Match.com and had their first date at Sullivan’s Steakhouse. He proposed to her through a scavenger hunt, where he hid poems in symbolic locations. The final clue asked her to go where they first met, and he proposed to her at Sullivan’s.

5. Vatsla Watkins Runs Fashion-Focused Social Media Accounts & Has Encouraged Her Followers To Be Authentic, Caring, & Follow Their Dreams

Vatsla Watkins is a celebrity of sorts in her community. She has social media accounts dedicated to fashion, including a popular Instagram account and blog, Fashion Behind the Seams. She also has a popular Facebook page by the same name with 3,736 followers. Her Instagram has 9,594 followers. She also has a Pinterest page here and a YouTube channel.

Her last blog post was made January 14, 2019 about custom dress forms. Her last Instagram post was made on March 11:

Her last Facebook post was made on March 14, where she shared a joke. Her post before that was made on March 4. On December 14, 2018, she posted on Instagram:

Now as I approach 40, I’ve really began to focus on the health of my skin. Not sure why I didn’t do this sooner. Anyways, I’m hoping to age gracefully, without Botox, without fillers. Its a strange feeling observing changes in my face, and changes In my hair. We can try our best to stay young, eat well, have a good skin care routine, but we know it’s coming … Fact is, we start aging the day we are born. We also start dying the day we are born (morbid I know lol ) but I have to say that seeing visible signs of aging has made my jump out of my comfort zones and run after my dreams. One life to live, if not now, then when? Anyhooz.. Bit of a transparent moment here.”

Here’s a screenshot of that post:

She shared another open post on Instagram on September 18, about negative remarks she had been receiving. It reads, in part:

There is always going to be that ONE miserable person who has to say something negative and reflect how they feel about themselves onto others . And social media is a great place to do it, because you can hide behind a nondescript , picture less username. But you know me, I speak my mind. So here goes… This picture right here, this is God’s creation. My family is beyond BEAUTIFUL. I am beautiful. Me carrying this precious babe in my womb is beautiful. Oh – and my #diydress is stunning! I don’t need people to tell me whether or not they approve of my looks, or my clothes. … The reason I am sharing this with you all is that I’ve been in way too many sewing communities where people criticize each other for what they make, for what they wear, for what their bodies look like. And believe me, I’ve seen somethings that are not visually pleasing to my eyes 👀, but my job is to encourage. We should always encourage others and push them forward. So to whoever left this ugly comment, my message to you is this: Life is too short to spread negativity. You are a member of THE most intelligent species on the planet. Do something productive with your life. Try to be positive. Help and encourage others. Read a book! And if all else fails, go pick up some fabric and learn how to make your own clothes. You will be a much happier person and guess what?! You can sew up a dress with the perfect fit and length! 😂 . Enough said. Now let me get back to my wonderful family and go live my best life today, and every day. Bye y’all . Love you 😍😘😘😘😘”

Here’s the post:

On February 21, she updated her cover photo on Facebook, which was her last public post on her personal Facebook page.

If you have any information, call 704-334-1600.