Victor McElhaney: Oakland Councilwoman’s Son Killed in Shooting

Victor McElhaney, a USC student and the son of Oakland Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney, was fatally shot after walking in on a liquor store robbery Sunday, The Los Angeles Times reports.

McElhaney walked into an apparent robbery at a liquor store near the USC campus when he was shot, NBC Bay Area reported.

Police say three to four men approached McElhaney in a possible robbery attempt and one of the men shot him. The men then fled in a vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been made.

McElhaney, 21, studying at USC’s Thornton School of Music.

Lynette Gibson McElhaney’s was killed in an act of gun violence four years earlier.

"We are beginning a new chapter in this reoccurring circle of violence … And it will take all of us together to make it through this tragedy."'

Victor McElhaney Was an ‘Extraordinarily Talented’ Musician

McElhaney transferred to USC from Cal State East Bay in 2017, The Los Angeles Times reported.

McElhaney had been an instructor at the Oakland Public Conservatory of Music.

USC jazz professor Peter Erskine told The Times that McElhaney was an “extraordinarily talented drummer.”

“He was a bright light,” Erskine said. “He was someone I was expecting to hear a lot of music from in the future. I’m so sad that his voice has been silenced.”

“He enjoyed mentoring young musicians and had a long-standing commitment to community service,” USC music school dean Robert Cutietta added in a statement.

McElhaney “believed in the power of music to touch lives, to heal, and to bring hope,” USC interim President Wanda Austin said in a letter to students. “Victor’s loss will affect all of the faculty and students who knew him.”

‘I Miss My Baby,” Mom Says

“I miss my baby,” his mother said in a statement. “Please keep me, my family, and all of my son’s friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

“Victor was a son of Oakland,” Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney wrote. “He was a musician who drew his inspiration from the beat, soul, and sound of the Town and he belonged in every nook and cranny of Oakland.”

Oakland Councilman Larry Reid told the East Bay Times that McElhaney was committed to helping others.

“He didn’t think about himself; he thought about others. He was just an all-around great young man,” Reid said. “He was a very talented musician and he didn’t mind sharing that talent he had with other young people.”

