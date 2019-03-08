Bernie Sanders’ Council Bluffs, Iowa Rally Live Stream: Watch Online Here

Bernie Sanders is hosting his third rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa starting at 6:30 p.m. Central (7:30 p.m. Eastern.) You can watch a live stream of the event in the video embedded above. Sanders’ rallies have attracted big numbers, with 13,000 to 15,000 attending his first rally and nearly 13,000 attending his second rally in Chicago. The above live stream is from Fox News.

This next live stream isn’t an official Sanders live stream, but his son Levi did tweet this link to his followers:

LIVE: Bernie Sanders Rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa – March 7, 2019 https://t.co/8sYO3yn85Y via @YouTube — Levi Sanders (@Celentra) March 8, 2019

An alternative stream is available below from KMTV 3 News.

Sanders’ campaign posted an official stream on their YouTube channel a few minutes after the rally started. For the first rally, a live stream was posted hours before the event started and it included a countdown. But some kind of technical issue resulted in the actual live stream needing to be posted on a different link. So for the second rally, Sanders’ campaign didn’t start their YouTube live stream until shortly after the event began. And tonight, the same thing occurred and the stream started right when the event officially began. Here’s their stream:

Sanders’ rally today is in Council Bluffs, Iowa at the Exhibition Hall at the Mid-America Center, 1-Arena Way. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m. You can RSVP here. RSVPs don’t guarantee a seat, but just give the campaign an idea of how many people to expect.

The official Facebook page for the event is here.

The Mid-America Center has a maximum capacity of 9,000 for concerts.

On Friday, March 8, Sanders will hold a rally with the University of Iowa Democrats and the Young Democratic Socialists of America at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The rally will be at the Main Lounge of the Iowa Memorial Union, 125 N. Madison St. RSVP here.

On Saturday, March 9, Sanders will lead a rally in Des Moines, Iowa at 10:30 a.m. at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds at 3000 E. Grand Ave. You can RSVP here, and doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

