Bernie Sanders’ San Diego Rally Live Stream: Watch Online Here

Bernie Sanders is hosting his first in a set of three California rallies in San Diego tonight starting at 5:30 p.m. Pacific (7:30 p.m Central/8:30 p.m. Eastern.) Sanders’ campaign hasn’t posted an official YouTube video stream yet for the event, but we have another live stream you can watch until the official one is posted. The live stream above is provided by Liberal Stream.

A second live stream is provided by Bernie Sanders 2020, which you can watch below. It should be noted that the Bernie Sanders 2020 YouTube channel is not an official Bernie Sanders channel. Sometimes they (or the channel above) might have voiceovers seeking donations, but these donations do not go to Sanders’ campaign.

The event tonight will be held at Waterfront Park on 1600 Pacific Highway in San Diego. Doors open at 4 p.m. Pacific and the event starts at 5:30 p.m. Pacific (i.e. 8:30 p.m. Eastern.)

Sanders’ campaign will be posting an official stream on their YouTube channel and we’ll add it once available. UPDATE: The official live stream is available below:

According to SDParks.org, Waterfront Park’s biggest reservable area is the Civic Green, which holds a max capacity, standing, of 3,825. However, the brochure also lists five additional civic green spaces with capacities ranging from 2,775 to 1,125. In 2014, the San Diego Tribune noted that the attendance capacity for standing-room events in the park can range from 1,100 to 3,800 depending on the configuration.

While you’re waiting for tonight’s event to begin, why not re-watch a rally of Sanders in San Diego from the last time he was running for President? You can re-watch that rally below.

Here’s a look at Sanders’ next two rallies.

On Saturday, March 23, Bernie Sanders will be heading to Los Angeles, California. You can RSVP here. The Facebook event page is here. The event will be held at Grand Park across from Los Angeles City Hall on 200 N. Broadway Ave. in LA. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Pacific and the event will start at 2:30 p.m. Pacific. This will likely be his biggest rally to date. Grand Park, operated by the Los Angeles Music Center, is a 12-acre park in the civic center of Los Angeles, California. On December 31, 2013, a New Year’s Eve event at Grand Park was attended by 25,000 people. The sixth annual NYELA at Grand Park drew more than 50,000 people. An LA Times article noted that capacity at Grand Park is 50,000. It’s a good idea to get there early.

Then on Sunday, March 24, Bernie Sanders will be leading a rally in San Francisco, California. You can RSVP here. The Facebook page is here. The event will be held at Great Meadow Park at Fort Mason on Bay St. in San Francisco. Doors will open at 11 a.m. Pacific and the event will start at 12:30 p.m.

As with all Sanders events, space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

