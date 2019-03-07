WATCH: Jim Bakker Says a ‘Civil War’ Is Coming to America

The televangelist Jim Bakker is warning his audience that a “civil war” is coming to America and that “leftists” would kill President Donald Trump if they possibly could. Bakker issued those dire warnings during his TV show on Thursday, March 7. You can watch that here.

Bakker said that back in 2007, when he was appearing with Heritage USA, he suddenly got a divine message telling him about the future of leftists. “Right in the middle, God speaks to me, and I blurt it out,” Bakker said, laughing. “And here’s what I said,” he added. “There’s going to be a great wounding on the Left.”

Bakker said that it took him some time to understand what those words meant, but that he finally settled on this explanation: “He said there’s going to be a great wounding on the Let. Do you know that that wounding was? The election of Donald Trump.”

He added, “This wounding is happening in America because of the anger on the left….They’re so upset because their candidate did not win. They guaranteed that she would win, but she did not. And they’re mad.”

Bakker said that anger on the Left had reached such a peak that, in his words, “They will kill Donald Trump if they can. I’m serious.” He went on, “Either party, any party, there’s people that would kill their mothers to win an election. But this is evil what’s going on. A civil war is coming to America.”

Jim Bakker and his wife, Lori, broadcast their TV show daily. They describe their program as follows:

“The Jim Bakker Show is an hour-long daily broadcast featuring prophetic and Biblical revelations brought to light in today’s world. In these end times God is providing answers and wisdom to be revealed at just the right time. And the time is now!

Hosts Jim and Lori Bakker welcome amazing Biblical teachers and prophets to explore and challenge your heart, mind and spirit as they examine the world TODAY, and God’s loving promises! How do we prepare for what is to come? What does God tell us about our future? What is YOUR calling during these times? Join us as we discover the next supernatural piece of the puzzle!”