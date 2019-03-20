WATCH: Trump Tweets 2017 Viral Video TSA Pat Down of Boy

On Monday night, President Trump retweeted Larry the Cable Guy’s retweet of James Woods’ retweet of a Deep State Exposed® (Jeremy Stone) tweet containing a video of a boy getting a controversial TSA pat down. The tweet comes after a weekend in which Trump tweeted or retweeted over 50 times in a 48-hour period.

The original tweet came from author Jeremy Stone, who believes in the Deep State as “a global Communist/Corporate enterprise, designed to topple Governments from within” that can only be destroyed during the Trump administration.

Hours before sharing the 2017 video of the boy being pat down by TSA, Stone tweeted a similar video from 2016 of girls. Both tweets were followed by one promoting his book reading “I got to second base with a TSA agent.”

The video first made news in 2017, but Monday’s tweet by President Trump reignited a social media debate over airport security as well as border patrol. In 2017, TSA said the boy’s laptop set off an alarm, but his mother disputed this.

Not a Good Situation!

Not a good situation! https://t.co/uaMcSrX4yM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019

Twitter user @RollerGirl54 replied, “What’s absolutely ridiculous is that our so-called “president” is retweeting a post from “Larry the cable guy” about an incident that happened 2 YEARS AGO!!”

The boy, then 13-year-old Aaron Williamson, told TODAY in 2017 that he “was taught he should not be touched there.”

In 2017 TSA reached out to Williamson’s mother and wrote a response to the incident, stating “We get it. Nobody likes to be patted down. And nobody likes to see their loved ones patted down, especially children. TSA screens thousands of families every day, and our officers are trained to communicate with parents, explain screening procedures before they begin, and find the best way to get everyone to their plane safely and efficiently. Many of our officers are parents too.”

An Ongoing Debate

Retweet: More TSA perverts sexually abuse little girls and the handicapped!!! pic.twitter.com/LE8EL0Iwoz — Deep State Exposed® ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@DeepStateExpose) March 19, 2019

Trump pledged during his Republican presidential nomination acceptance speech in 2016 to ‘fix TSA at the airports, which is a total disaster,'” reports Politico.

To Monday night’s tweet, some Twitter users opined in support of Trump’s border wall, or against his the treatment of children in border detainee camps. Others debated the debate over national emergency at the border.

In 2018, a video went viral showing a 96-year-old woman in a wheelchair at Washington Dulles International Airport was “described as ‘totally disgusting’ and ‘uncalled for’ on Facebook,” reports Fox News.

In 2011, a similar incident involving a child caused Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah to introduce “legislation to prohibit pat-down searches of minors without the consent and presence of a parent,” reports CBS.

In 2010, Mythbuster’s Adam Savage said he got through TSA with 12″ razor blades. Live eels, bricks, and canned pumpkin pie are just some on the endless list of items confiscated by TSA.

One of Trump’s tweets from his weekend on Twitter was a photograph of a $100,000 check, one-quarter of Trump’s annual salary, written to Homeland Security.

“While the press doesn’t like writing about it, nor do I need them to, I donate my yearly Presidential salary of $400,000.00 to different agencies throughout the year, this to Homeland Security. If I didn’t do it there would be hell to pay from the FAKE NEWS MEDIA!” Trump tweeted.

