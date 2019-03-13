Which American Airlines Use the Boeing 737 Planes?

After Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane crashed on March 10, killing all 157 people aboard, less than five months after Lion Air’s crash in Indonesia flying the same model airplane killed all 189 people aboard, on Wednesday, President Donald Trump ordered the United States to follow suit of other countries permanently grounding the 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 planes.

The emergency order for all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 airplanes to be grounded, is a preventative measure for which Canada, China, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Australia, the European Union, and more have already issued for their country’s aircrafts. Whether or not the issue lies with the pilot flying the aircraft or with the plane itself has yet to be discovered.

At least two pilots who flew Boeing 737 Max 8 planes on U.S. routes had filed reports about the plane's nose suddenly dipping after engaging autopilot, according to a government database https://t.co/TADpUsGk4i — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) March 13, 2019

During the White House press conference Trump said, “Boeing is an incredible company. They are working very, very hard right now and hopefully, they’ll come up with an answer, but until they do, all planes are grounded.”

In America, Delta does not use either the Boeing 737 MAX 8 or MAX 9 planes. Alaska Air doesn’t fly the MAX 8, but were expecting have their first MAX 9 delivered in June.

United put out a statement following the Ethiopian crash saying, “United Airlines has no MAX-8 or MAX-10 aircraft in our fleet. We do have 14 of the MAX-9. We have made clear that the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is safe and that our pilots are properly trained to fly the MAX aircraft safely.” However, after the Federal Aviation Administration’s announcement on Wednesday, all these aircrafts are now permanently grounded.

#FAA statement on the temporary grounding of @Boeing 737 MAX aircraft operated by U.S. airlines or in a U.S. territory. pic.twitter.com/tCxSakbnbH — The FAA (@FAANews) March 13, 2019

The two airlines who have the biggest fleets of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts are American Airlines and Southwest. The latter, which has 34 of the MAX 8 planes in their fleet, put out an official statement saying “Southwest is aware of media reports stating that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet will be grounded in the United States. We are currently seeking confirmation and additional guidance from the FAA and will respond accordingly in the interest of aviation safety.”

In a statement to TIME, American Airlines, who has 24 Boeing MAX 8 planes in their rotation said, “Earlier today the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed us that based on new information, they are grounding the United States Boeing 737 MAX fleet out of an abundance of caution. American Airlines has 24 aircraft affected by this directive. We appreciate the FAA’s partnership, and will continue to work closely with them, the Department of Transportation, National Transportation Safety Board and other regulatory authorities, as well as our aircraft and engine manufacturers. Our teams will make every effort to rebook customers as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Boeing also put out a statement in response to Trump’s emergency call to ground these possibly faulty planes.

“Boeing continues to have full confidence in the safety of the 737 MAX. However, after consultation with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and aviation authorities and its customers around the world, Boeing has determined — out of an abundance of caution and in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft’s safety — to recommend to the FAA the temporary suspension of operations of the entire global fleet of 371 737 MAX aircraft.

On behalf of the entire Boeing team, we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in these two tragic accidents,” said Dennis Muilenburg, president, CEO, Chairman of The Boeing Company.

We are supporting this proactive step out of an abundance of caution. Safety is a core value at Boeing for as long as we have been building airplanes; and it always will be. There is no greater priority for our company and our industry. We are doing everything we can to understand the cause of the accidents in partnership with the investigators, deploy safety enhancements and help ensure this does not happen again.

Boeing makes this recommendation and supports the decision by the FAA.”

