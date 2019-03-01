Zach Highfield: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Zach Highfield is one of two San Diego Marines under investigation after he posted a video that appears to show them in blackface, KPBS reports.

The video posted to Highfield’s Snapchat was reposted on Twitter last week. The video shows one of the men use the word “blackface” and another saying “hello monkey.”

The Third Marine Air Wing said it is investigating the post.

Highfield told KPBS that “it looks a lot worse than it is.”

“It was a bad mistake,” he said. “We had no intention to offend.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Zach Highfield’s Snapchat Video Showed Marines in Blackface

The video was first posted to Highfield’s Snapchat account.

The video shows Highfield and another man in uniform with their faces blackened. Highfield told KPBS that they used charcoal masks which are used to clean pores.

The video shows one of the men say “blackface” and another man say “hello, monkey.”

2. The Video Was Reposted on Twitter, Sparking Outrage

This is Zach Highfield, he’s a Marine who is proudly displaying his bigotry by wearing blackface in his military gear. The man behind him who says “hello monkey” hasn’t been identified yet. Care to comment on this racist behavior @USMC? pic.twitter.com/mKPLetFrYs — Simar (@sahluwal) February 23, 2019

The video was reposted on Twitter last week where many users have called for Highfield to be removed from the Marines.

“This is Zach Highfield, he’s a Marine who is proudly displaying his bigotry by wearing blackface in his military gear. The man behind him who says “hello monkey” hasn’t been identified yet. Care to comment on this racist behavior @USMC?” wrote a user named Simar, who published it on Twitter.

“This behavior is not what the Marine Corps is about. They’re a disgrace to the uniform and are not the type of people I would serve with,” another user commented.

This behavior is not what the Marine Corps is about. They’re a disgrace to the uniform and are not the type of people I would serve with. https://t.co/K6qmUhuV98 — Nevada Roybal (@NevadaRoybal) February 28, 2019

“There is no place or position in the United States Armed Forces where this is acceptable behavior. We the People, which includes we who serve or who have served, or even who might one day serve, demand much better than this,” another woman wrote.

There is no place or position in the United States Armed Forces where this is acceptable behavior. We the People, which includes we who serve or who have served, or even who might one day serve, demand much better than this. https://t.co/NdgTsCCrNI — Deborah Lipsitz (@DeborahLipsitz) February 28, 2019

3. Highfield Says ‘It Looks a Lot Worse Than It Is’

Highfield acknowledged that he had been contacted by his command in a brief interview with KPBS.

“It looks a lot worse than it is,” he said, adding that he did not intend to post the images online.

“It was a bad mistake,” he said. “We had no intention to offend.”

He told the outlet that he takes full responsibility.

4. The Marines Are Investigating the Video

The Third Marine Air Wing, based at Miramar Air Station, is investigating two Marines who posed in blackface while in uniform after the post began spreading on social media since last weekhttps://t.co/2kXqI4rU0Y pic.twitter.com/zYGsL8pvE0 — KPBS News (@KPBSnews) February 26, 2019

The Third Marine Air Wing, which is based at Miramar Air Station, said it is investigating the video.

“We are aware of the post. An investigation has been initiated to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the content,” Maj. Josef Patterson, a spokesman for the division, said in a statement Monday.

“Our leaders are committed to maintaining an environment of professionalism, dignity, and respect. 3rd MAW takes all allegations of discriminatory behavior very seriously as they stand in stark contrast of our core values of honor, courage, and commitment and do not reflect the discipline and professionalism of the Marines and Sailors of 3rd MAW.”

5. Community Leaders Call for Highfield to Be Kicked Out of Marines

Marines accused of donning blackface in a video shared on social media https://t.co/LE7UFRDyiN via @MailOnline @dailymail — Stephanie Haney (@_StephanieHaney) February 28, 2019

Charity Apostolic Church pastor Bishop Cornelius Bowser told KGTV that he wants to see Highfield kicked out of the Marines.

“It seems as though, whether it’s military or someone in the community or working for a company, they should have learned by now that this is unacceptable,” Bishop Bowser told the outlet.

“We pay our tax dollars for them to protect and serve our country and this is not it, right there, that kind of display, that kind of character should not be allowed,” he added.

