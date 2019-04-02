$2.5 Million of Jeffree Star Makeup Stolen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

“Today I’m sharing what’s been going on in my life lately. Two weeks ago over $2.5 million dollars in Jeffree Star Cosmetics makeup products were stolen, including my new Magic Star™ concealer. The concealer packaging has now been leaked online a few days ago and I wanted to share how and why.”

A professional burglary of millions worth of cosmetics products including brand new unreleased concealer were stolen right out of his warehouse. Thieves stole millions worth of product and the black market makeup dealers promoted it in social media including Facebook.

Star said it was possibly an inside job that may have involved a now-former short-term employee. He said it appeared to have been a six person operation.

As Jeffree Star’s Blue Blood eye shadow palette, the hottest, if not the hottest, cosmetic sold out last week, he was getting robbed.

Entire shipments were stolen.

My new concealer line was stolen & leaked 💔 Over $2 Million in products taken… The truth: https://t.co/TSJj51f0Ku — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 2, 2019

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of the highly pigmented all-blue hues palette that sells for $52 were sold online on March 29, selling out and crashing his website. But it wasn’t just fans and buyers who were interested. Apparently criminals took advantage of a guaranteed money-maker, albeit for two and three times the price and for a completely fake product.

Star was ecstatic about the launch was stunned by the response of fans and buyers. But was also shocked and angered by black marketeers who were ripping him, and fans, off.

And so Star began working with the FBI to track down the fraudsters.

Star, the mega YouTube influencer with 14 million subscribers whose literal rags to riches story is compelling, announced Monday night that he was working with the FBI to catch the criminals.

He’d been robbed of millions. And the FBI is “fully involved.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Star, Perhaps the World’s Most Popular Makeup Mogul & Celebrated Influencer, Premiered 2 New, Bold & Intense Eye Shadow Palettes, Blood Sugar & Blue Blood. His Fans Went Crazy

Blood Sugar was the first to launch and sold out online.

“Our iconic Blood Sugar palette! Featuring 18 striking eyeshadows and pressed-pigments. This palette is serving three luxurious formulas: matte, metallic and foil. Luxurious red faux leather finish in a metal clasp palette. One of a kind. Extreme payoff. VEGAN. CRUELTY-FREE. ***LIMIT 2 per customer!!!**”

@JeffreeStar when your Blood Sugar Palettes sold out I had to pay $120 just to get it on this site called Mercari! But I wanted it so bad and didn’t wanna wait for the 2nd restock! I’m in love with you, Nate And your makeup and can’t wait for more! 💋 — Jessica Paris (@Jessica59147906) April 2, 2019

“when your Blood Sugar Palettes sold out I had to pay $120 just to get it on this site called Mercari! But I wanted it so bad and didn’t wanna wait for the 2nd restock! I’m in love with you, Nate And your makeup and can’t wait for more! 💋”

Okay but I really need this palette. The only problem is that blue blooded is gonna be always sold out like blood sugar…. 😞 pic.twitter.com/ygpHl0VHRa — martin marjealous (@Ramita_S) March 30, 2019

And on YouTube, this: “checks phone when i wake up… not for sale yet… makes coffee, BLINKS… MOTHERFUCKING SOLD OUT 😭﻿”

Right. So Blood Sugar sold out but the tweet where a fan purchased the palette on a site that is not Star’s was perhaps an early clue as to what was happening. Maybe not just re-sellers but worse.

It began to look like the palette that sells for $52 may have been bootlegged by black market sellers hawking a phony palette on various sites for $100 and more.

2. The March 29 Blue Blood Launch Day Blew Minds & Star’s Website

So Star suggested fans shop the Blue Blood palette and they did. Hundreds of thousands did.

Today is officially #BlueBlood day!!!!!! 💙🥶 Who’s ready?? Only 2 more hours until the launch!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sgCxzoDRgf — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 29, 2019

OH MY GOD!!!!! 🥺💙 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 29, 2019

Star was stunned, excited and hearing the cha-ching – Star is worth around $50 million – but blown away by the response. And that’s when the issues began.

“My website never crashes and you guys CRASHED that bitch!!! 🥶 My team and I are working out the issues right now!! Sorry for the delay, the checkout page can’t keep up!!! I’m shook”

My website never crashes and you guys CRASHED that bitch!!! 🥶 My team and I are working out the issues right now!! Sorry for the delay, the checkout page can’t keep up!!! I’m shook — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 29, 2019

It’s still March 29, just hours after the launch and the website crashed and the collection was about to sell out.

Thank you for being patient!!! 💙 Website issues are slowly getting fixed https://t.co/odd90FMYDb — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 29, 2019

“Thank you for being patient!!! 💙 Website issues are slowly getting fixed.”

3. An Hour Later, Blue Blood Sold Out Online

The #BlueBlood palette is officially SOLD OUT online! 💙❄️ But all @MorpheBrushes store locations are stocked up but not for long! pic.twitter.com/swLgbZRrch — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 29, 2019

“I’m still in shock right now.. Today we did triple in sales what we did on Black Friday and this has been such a monumental moment in my career and as a brand only 4 years in the beauty industry 💙 THANK YOU for allowing my crazy ideas to become a reality.”

I'm still in shock right now.. Today we did triple in sales what we did on Black Friday and this has been such a monumental moment in my career and as a brand only 4 years in the beauty industry 💙 THANK YOU for allowing my crazy ideas to become a reality. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 30, 2019

Star was emotional. He explained to fans that “10 years ago I wore blue eyeshadow every day for a year and I was always told blue was TOO loud.. too bright. 🦋 I love how many people are now embracing COLOR again in their makeup routines!! 🥶 I used to let my makeup speak for me when I was too insecure to talk.”

10 years ago I wore blue eyeshadow every day for a year and I was always told blue was TOO loud.. too bright. 🦋 I love how many people are now embracing COLOR again in their makeup routines!! 🥶 I used to let my makeup speak for me when I was too insecure to talk. pic.twitter.com/nq9bLLDxPX — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 30, 2019

“The old Jeffree who was just discovering makeup in 7th grade would have DIED for a palette like #BlueBlood 🔥 So happy I could finally create what I used to dream about.”

The next day, he tweeted bright and early and told fans and purchasers that his team was up and at em and ready to start order fulfillment. And he explained in a series of tweets that his products would be re-stocked in April and asked fans and his cosmetic devotees to not purchase his products on eBay or other sites.

GIRRRRRL… There are SO many restocks coming in April of ALL of my sold out eyeshadow palettes! Don't buy items on eBay or truth other apps & pay triple the price or get ripped off by FAKE makeup! 💛 #BloodSugar, Alien & Androgyny are returning next! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 30, 2019

4. The Bootleg Makeup is Twice the Price & Fake, Fake, Fake

They can study the blueprint but they can’t recreate the MAGIC 💙 pic.twitter.com/SwOJph91YP — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 30, 2019

He pleaded with fans to not buy bootleg copies of his singular product.

I think the fuck not!!!! 😂 Wait for the restock and don’t get ripped off 🖲 https://t.co/SzUaFjtBCT — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 31, 2019

On Monday, Star tweeted that he’d be sharing a video Tuesday to explain the whole story but suffice that it appears black marketeers have stolen his brand. And they spelled his name wrong.

“Since it’s April Fools today, I won’t be talking about anything serious but tomorrow I need to share some really fucked up news with you all. 😌 (It’s not about family thank God) Sorry for being so quiet lately.. But something insane + violating has happened to my brand recently.” The ‘family’ reference perhaps like when he told the story about his mom Laurie Steininger.

Since it’s April Fools today, I won’t be talking about anything serious but tomorrow I need to share some really fucked up news with you all. 😌 (It’s not about family thank God) Sorry for being so quiet lately.. But something insane + violating has happened to my brand recently. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 1, 2019

Star Stared Working With Federal Agents

💔💄 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 2, 2019

“I know that’s really vague but the last few weeks have been so fucking difficult… and also so amazing with the massive success of #BlueBlood 💙 My life is a crazy roller coaster and I’m holding on for the ride. I’ll share everything with u all tomorrow. So grateful for you all.”

My employees aren’t involved in this. The real story will be up tomorrow. So much false info being said online right now and assumptions. https://t.co/oDBNdjE9vN — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 2, 2019