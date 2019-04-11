31,000 Stop & Shop Supermarket Workers Strike in New England [VIDEO]

More than 30,000 Stop & Shop supermarket workers across New England are on strike.

BREAKING: 31,000 @UFCW members in 243 @StopandShop stores have gone on strike using their power for good healthcare and a better life. #1u Add your name ➡️ https://t.co/E5AmPVeIr8 #1u — AFL-CIO (@AFLCIO) April 11, 2019

The tens of thousands of workers from Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island walked off the job Thursday after contract negotiations broke down.

The workers are members of the United Food and Commercial Workers union. Five locals across New England are participating in the walkout. Workers have been without a contract since February. It’s reported workers for the grocery store chain have not stuck in more than three decades.

Stop & Shop union shop steward, executive board member and contract negotiator for UFCW 371 Denise Tartaglia, picketing with members at a New Haven, Connecticut store, told Heavy workers will stay as long as necessary.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren weighed in.

31k New England @StopandShop workers just went on strike for a contract that provides fair wages, good benefits, & a secure retirement. I stand in solidarity with @UFCW for these hard-working families to be treated with the dignity & respect they deserve. https://t.co/U186XGy3Sq — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 11, 2019

A UFCW petition in support of workers was launched.

Other unions in solidarity have vowed not to cross the picket lines.

Please DO NOT CROSS THESE PICKET LINES. https://t.co/q0lezg2eWL — IAFF1617 (@MelroseFF) April 11, 2019

