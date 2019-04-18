A NJ Man Was Arrested After Bringing Cans of Gas into St Patrick’s Cathedral in NYC

The New York Post is reporting that a New Jersey man was arrested Wednesday night after walking into St. Patrick’s Cathedral with two gasoline cans, according to law enforcement sources.

The Post, citing sources, said the man “entered the Midtown church and was near the pews when he was spotted and grabbed by security.”

The incident comes just two days after the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris erupted in flames causing serious damage to the 700 year old cathedral.

#Breaking NYPD arrest “emotionally disturbed” man carrying two canisters filled with gasoline into St. Patrick’s Cathedral in #Midtown , law enforcement sources say no gas was spilled, waiting further details from news conference. #NBC4NY — Stefan Holt (@stefholt4NY) April 18, 2019

It’s reported that an “emotionally disturbed” man carrying two canisters filled with gasoline was arrested by the New York Police Department.

We are investigating an incident at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Expect a heavy police presence. Update to follow. — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) April 18, 2019

“We are investigating an incident at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Expect a heavy police presence. Update to follow.”

Cardinal Dolan was on the Today Show yesterday offering context and consolation for a world still reeling from the fire at #NotreDameCathedral #WednesdayWisdom https://t.co/gm2Z0mYSEq — StPatsNYC (@StPatsNYC) April 17, 2019

This is Holy Week and St Patrick’s Cathedral grieved over the fire at Notre-Dame.

“The bells of St. Patrick’s rang at 12:50 PM today, marking the start of yesterday’s devastating fire at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris. Cathedrals and churches throughout #France and the world rang their bells in honor of the great spiritual & cultural heritage of Notre-Dame.”

#MondayMotivation as we begin the 5th week of Lent and our approach to Holy Week:

“Lenten fasting frees us from our attachment to things, from the worldliness that anaesthetizes the heart”#PopeFrancis Photo: Tony Correa pic.twitter.com/px9wlNXH9H — StPatsNYC (@StPatsNYC) April 8, 2019

Holy Week services at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan draw thousands. Indeed, a lottery was held for tickets to attend the Easter Solemn Mass.

Holy Thursday services at St. Patrick’s, including a 12 noon mass and a Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30 p.m.

The cornerstone of St. Patrick’s Cathedral was laid in 1858 and its doors opened in 1879.