People Are Complaining About This ‘Racist’ Ancestry DNA Ad

nobody: ancestry dot com: how can we overly romanticize & create an irresponsible, ahistorical depiction of the relationship between white men & black women during the period of chattel slavery that completely disregards its power dynamics & the trauma of sexual exploitation? https://t.co/s5BqnoSg9x — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) April 18, 2019

A new ad for AncestryDNA has social media buzzing, with many complaining that the ad is racist and wondering who approved it. You can see the ad above, or here.

The ad seems to be aimed at Canadian viewers. It shows a young couple dressed in period costumes. The man is white; the woman is black. It’s not clear exactly what the time period is, or where exactly they are; but judging by the dialogue, the ad is set somewhere in the United States before the abolition of slavery. The couple runs together across a yard. Breathlessly, the young man says to the young woman, “Abigail, we can escape to the north. There’s a place we can be together, across the border. Will you be with me?”

Stirring music starts playing in the background. The screen goes black, and then white letters appear saying, “WITHOUT YOU, THE STORY STOPS HERE.” A voiceover says, “Uncover the lost chapters of your family history with Ancestry. Get started for free with Ancestry.ca.”

Social Media Users Are Calling the Ad ‘Racist’ & Some Are Asking for it to Be Taken Down

@Ancestry that needs to be yanked and an apology needs to be given. I am a subscriber and I like your product, but that ad is gross and irresponsible, and I can’t support your product if it exploits harmful tropes to market itself. — Clint Popetz (@cpopetz) April 18, 2019

After the ad was released, many people took to Twitter to complain about what they saw as racism. Many said that the ad, by showing a loving, consensual relationship between a white man and a black woman, was “whitewashing” history. In fact, many people argued, female slaves were often raped and brutalized by white slave owners. One angry user wrote, “For a company entirely focused on researching the past, whoever is on @Ancestry’s ad team has ZERO sense of history. I can guarantee that bi-racial babies in the 1800s weren’t the products of romantic underground railroad escape stories.

Another user wrote, “While it’s true that 1 in 4 black folks who test their male line through DNA end up finding a white man, it ain’t because of no damn slavery love story. I’m so tired of y’all.” And many people complained that the white man in the ad is portrayed as a “savior” and is idealized. One user wrote, “I’m sure they had good intentions in wanting to serve customers who can’t trace their ancestry because of slavery. The romantic bent is cute, but the tone is off because this ad centers the narrative around a white savior rather than centering it around the target user.”

But other people pointed out that the ad is aimed at Ancestry’s Canadian audience. Slavery was abolished in Canada in 1834, which meant that some slaves did manage to escape “to the north” and find freedom in Canada. The Ancestry ad ends with a photo of Abigail Williams’ marriage certificate, indicating that this particular story might be true.

After the Outcry on Social Media, Ancestry Announced It Would Take Down the Ad

It didn’t take long before the outrage on social media came to the attention of AncestryDNA. The company issued a statement on Thursday evening announcing that they had already pulled the ad from its YouTube channel and were in the process of having it taken down from television. The statement, in full, reads:

Ancestry is committed to telling important stories from history. This ad was intended to represent one of those stories. We very much appreciate the feedback we have received and apologize for any offense that the ad may have caused. We are in the process of pulling the ad from television and have removed it from YouTube.