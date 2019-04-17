Roxanne Cheesman: Peruvian President Alan Garcia’s Mistress Turned Girlfriend

Roxanne Cheesman is the Minnesota-born partner of Alan Garcia, the former president of Peru. The couple have been together since around 2004 when Garcia was reported to have been having an affair with Cheesman. At the time, Garcia was married to Pilar Nores de García. In October 2006, Garcia admitted to having fathered a child with Cheesman while saying that he had separated from his wife. The couple’s son was born in Miami in 2005.

On April 17, the BBC reports that Garcia was rushed to hospital in Lima after he shot himself in the neck just prior to being arrested. He is in serious condition. Garcia was wanted for his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal involving a Brazilian construction company, Odebrecht. Garcia has maintained his innocence in the case.

Garcia served two terms as the president of Peru, from 1985 until 1990 and 2006 until 2011.

Garcia Appeared to Eschew the Past When He Brought Cheesman & Their Son to Meet Colombia’s Presidential Swearing-in in 2018

In July 2018, the Peruvian media reported on what appeared to be a monumental moment as Garcia brought Cheesman, and their son, Federico Danton, 13, to the presidential swearing-in in Colombia. Their son is named for Georges-Jacques Danton, of the French Revolution, and poet Federico Garcia Lorca. The reports said that the move showed Garcia moving forward with his relationship and leaving the cheating scandal in the past.

Cheesman is a native of Olmstead, Minnesota, where she was born in February 1961. Her parents were Llinka Rajkovic Chiesa and Dr. Ricardo Cheesman. In July 2015, Dr. Cheesman passed away. His passing was mourned by Garcia in a Twitter post:

Homenaje.Ricardo Cheesman, padre de Roxanne/abuelo de Federico:médico eminente que sirvió x décadas en el Dos de Mayo pic.twitter.com/tGG2DTpkwB — Alan García (@AlanGarciaPeru) June 3, 2015

A 2006 feature on Cheesman from Caretas, a Peruvian investigative journalism magazine, described her upbring as “solid” and referred to her mother as a businesswoman. Cheesman, an academic economist, studied at the Catholic University of Peru, the Catholic University of Tilburg in the Netherlands and in Leuven, Belgium.

The magazine feature went on to say that Cheesman met Garcia in 1989 while she was working in Peru as a public servant within the Institute of Foreign Trade. It is not clear exactly when Cheesman and Garcia’s romantic relationship began. At the time of the 2006 feature, Cheesman was working in communications for a mining company in Peru.

