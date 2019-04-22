Alma Storm Holch Povlsen, Anders’ Daughter, Posted Instagram Story of Sri Lanka

Alma Storm Holch Povlsen, the oldest daughter of Anders Holsch Povlsen, Danish billionaire, posted an Instagram story of her family trip to Sri Lanka over the weekend. Reports have since confirmed Povlsen lost three of his four children to the Sri Lanka bombings over Easter weekend. Those reports have not confirmed whether Alma was one of the three children killed; however, her Instagram comments are already flooded with comments paying tribute to the family.

The notoriously private Povlsen family can be seen through the lens of Alma in her Instagram posts and stories, though she makes a point not to post many pictures of her siblings faces.

LOOK: Alma Storm’s Instagram Pictures of Her Trip to Sri Lanka

Here are the five screenshots for her Instagram story on Sri Lanka, which are stills of videos and were saved as a highlight story to her feed:

Anders is the richest man in Denmark. Danish media have confirmed that he and his family were on holiday in Sri Lanka, and that three of his children were tragically killed in the bombings on Easter Sunday, which left at least 290 casualties.

Alma Storm appears to be the eldest child of the Povlsen family; her Instagram, which has a limited amount of photos, shows her three siblings frequently, all of them young children.

Alma Storm’s Instagram has over 10,000 followers. Her bio reads, “Sc [Snapchat]: almastorm1107 | ⭕️ure 19/20 |📍Aarhus”

Alma Storm follows around 400 people, including models Hailey Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen.

Alma Storm’s Instagram Is Filled With Family Moments & Trips

Alma Storm’s Instagram highlights and photos are filled with photos and videos of her family, from morning yoga with her mother to international trips with her family.