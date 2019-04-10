Amber Finney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amber Finney is an Ohio woman indicted on robbery charges while on probation for bestiality, WFMJ reports.

Finney, 25, was indicted by a Trumbull County Grand Jury on one count of robbery after she was accused of robbing a Chase Bank in February.

Police say Finney stole $1,000 after handing a teller a note and saying “she did not want to hurt her.”

Finney pleaded no contest to bestiality charges in 2017. She served jail time in that case and was ordered to remain on probation until 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Amber Finney Robbed a Chase Bank of $1,000, Police Say

Ohio Woman Amber Finney, Who Has an Alleged History of Dog Sex, Is Now Accused of Robbing a Bank https://t.co/PdJUntshdc pic.twitter.com/wCyoC5RNLv — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) April 9, 2019

Finney is accused of robbing a Chase Bank branch on West Market Street in Warren, Ohio in February.

Police say Finney walked into the bank wearing a large purse with her face covered by a hood.

She gave a teller a note demanding money and said “she did not want to hurt her,” police say.

The teller told Finney that she could only dispense $1,000 at a time. Finney took the $1,000 and left, police say.

2. Police Found Finney by Tracking Her Footprints in the Snow

Witnesses told officers they saw Finney meet up with a man in a parking lot after the robbery, WFMJ reported.

Police said they were able to track Finney down using her footprints in the snow.

Officers tracked the footprints to a home on Ward Street. The owner of the home went inside and brought Finney out.

She was arrested. Finney was indicted by a grand jury on one count of robbery this week.

She’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond, WKBN reported.

3. Finney Was Seen on 2017 Video in Sex Act With a Dog

The alleged robbery occurred while Finney was on probation in a 2017 bestiality case.

Finney, who has three dog paw prints tattooed on her left shoulder, was seen in a video engaging in a sexual act with a dog on New Year’s Day.

The video was sent to local news outlet WKBN and posted on social media.

4. Finney Pleaded No Contest to Bestiality Charges

Finney initially claimed the video was fake before claiming that she had been drugged and could not remember what happened.

Finney pleaded no contest to a bestiality charge in the 2017 case.

She was sentenced to 60 days in jail, WKBN reported.

5. Finney Was Ordered to Remain on Probation Until 2022 Before Latest Arrest

She was also ordered to remain on probation until 2022 in the 2017 bestiality case.

In July of 2018, Finney was arrested on charges of obstruction official business, possession of drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia, Daily Mail reported.

WFMJ reported that 30-year-old Richard Williams has also been charged in the alleged robbery and an unnamed 15-year-old boy faces charges as well.

