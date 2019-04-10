Andrew Lippi: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andrew Lippi is the Florida man who forked over eight million dollars to buy his own private island off the Florida coast. But a week after Lippi purchased the island, police say he schemed to steal $300 in goods from Walmart. Lippi, a 59 year old lawyer based in Florida, says he is innocent of theft.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say Lippi Stole Coffee Makers, Light Bulbs, & a Bed Skirt from Walmart & He Faces Felony Theft Charges

Andrew Lippi, Florida Man, Accused Of Shoplifting From Kmart, Days After Buying $8 Million Private Island. He's accused of stealing about $300 worth of household goods. #Crime #CrimeStory https://t.co/efbMbM4MHE — INQUISITR (@theinquisitr) April 9, 2019

Authorities say that Lippi stole about $300 dollars from Walmart as part of a complicated scheme. They say Lippi bought goods from the store and then returned them for cash. But when he returned items, the boxes did not contain the items they should have. Police said he bought an expensive Keurig coffeemaker and then returned it the next day. But the box he returned had nothing but a baseball in it. They say Lippi also bought and returned light bulbs and a bed skirt. But the light bulb boxes he returned had other bulbs in them, instead of the ones he bought from Walmart. And the bed skirt container had a pillow case in it.

Lippi told the Miami Herald that he was innocent and that the whole thing was a misunderstanding. “It’s very complicated and I’d rather not get into it,” he said.

2. Lippi Owns the ‘Real World’ House in Key Haven

Andrew Francis Lippi, who had just bought a multi-million dollar private island, has been arrested for allegedly stealing household items from Kmart. #9Newshttps://t.co/bJCgN9bW5d — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) April 10, 2019

Lippi owns the “Real World” house on Key Haven, just north of Key West. The house is up for rent on Airbnb, where it goes for $999 per night. The home was also featured in the 2006 season of MTV’s Real World. The property has gotten mixed reviews, with one angry renter calling it a “horrible dirty home” with mold.

3. Lippi Said He’d Use His Private Island to House His Large Family

Andrew Francis Lippi also owns the "Real World" house in Key West, where MTV shot its 17th season in 2006. https://t.co/BqnLIPXx13 — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) April 9, 2019

Lippi spent eight million dollars to buy Thompson Island, a small private island off the coast of Key West. He bought the property from philanthropist and developer Edward B. Knight, signing the paperwork on March 28. Lippi said he planned to use the island to house his “large family.” He said he’d bought the island in part because he admired the old fashioned home on the property, which he said would be a great place for his family to live. “We’re very lucky. I’m very fond of older houses,” Lippi told the Miami Herald.

4. Lippi Said He Was Grateful for the ‘Kindness’ of the Police

Andrew Lippi also owns the “Real World” house in Key West, where MTV shot its 17th season in 2006 https://t.co/LfUWUI5ZzO — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) April 10, 2019

Lippi was arrested on grand theft charges and was released the next day, without posting bail. He said that he was grateful to the police department and the sheriff’s office who, he said, had treated him very kindly. “It’s very complicated and I’d rather not get into it,” Lippi told the Miami Herald. “I will say this, that the way it was handled by Key West police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was wonderful. Some of the finest people I’ve ever dealt with who were kind throughout the whole process.”

5. Lippi Is Due in Court on April 18

Lippi was arrested and charged with felony grand larceny after he allegedly stole about $300 worth in home goods from Walmart. Police say that Lippi bought coffee makers, light bulbs and a bed skirt from the store and then returned them for cash. But the boxes he returned didn’t contain the items he had bought, according to authorities.

Lippi was arrested just about a week after he shelled out eight million dollars for a private island off the coast of Key West. He was released the following day, without posting bail. He is due in court on April 18. Lippi has said that the whole thing was a misunderstanding and that he didn’t steal anything from Walmart.