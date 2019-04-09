Revital Gantz, Benny Gantz’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Revital Gantz is Benny Gantz’s wife. The couple lives in the town of Rosh HaAyin and has four children together, Noam, Nir, Nadav and Noga. Benny Gantz is Benjamin Netanyahu’s former chief of staff. In December 2018, he established Israel Resilience, a new political party to challenge Netanyahu’s Likud Party in the 2019 election.

Upon launching his political party, Benny Gantz told the media in January 2019, via Haaretz, “Along with my wife Revital and our four children, I have chosen a life of devotion and purpose. I believe in the eternity of Israel, the people of Israel and the State of Israel. I believe in people and in the human spirit.”

During the speech, Benny also said, “I am here tonight because, apart from my family, there is nothing more precious to me in the world than the State of Israel. I love Israel, am proud and committed to it. For me, Israel really is before all.”

1. Revital Has Been Accused of Being a Member of Machsom Watch

In January 2018, Revital was accused by rivals of her husband of being a member of Machsom Watch. Machsom Watch is a volunteer human rights organization that monitors the behavior of Israel Defense Forces soldiers at border checkpoints. The allegations that Revital was a member of the group came from right-wing rapper The Shadow.

Speaking at an event, via Israel National News, Benny said, “I do not know The Shadow personally but I would sit down for coffee with The Shadow and talk to him about what he wrote about my wife. My wife did not go to any demonstration which would hurt IDF soldiers. This is fake news.” During the 2019 election cycle, Benny was asked about the rumors again, telling members of the media, “I don’t understand how intelligent people with a bit of IQ can ask even a quarter of a question on this nonsense. Are you two messed up? I cannot express this in gentle words.”

2. The Couple Met While Benny Was in the Paratrooper’s Brigade

An IDF news article about various soldiers who have found love while performing their national service, says that Benny met Revital while he was in the paratrooper’s brigade. Benny volunteered for the paratrooper brigade in 1977 and attended Officer Candidate School in 1979. During his time with the brigade, Benny rose to become Commander of the 35th Paratroopers Brigade.

3. When Her Husband Became IDF Chief of Staff, Revital Said She Wanted Her Husband to Be an ‘Army Chief of Staff’

In February 2011, Benny Gantz was appointed as the IDF’s chief of staff. Revital was quoted at the time as saying, via YNet, “We are with him and support him. I hope he will be an army chief of peace, and if he has to use forces – I hope he will do it wisely and with discretion.” Benny Gantz served in the role until February 2015. In October 2014, Revital was pictured alongside her husband running in Tel Aviv’s annual Night Run.

While Benny said in his speech when accepting the role, “I am husband, partner, and friend to Ravital and father to Nadav, Noga, Nir, and Noam… To my whole family, and especially to you, Ravital, and to you, my children, Nadav, Noga, Nir, and Noam — I have no words to describe my love for you, and this is not the time or place to do so. And there are no words to properly express my appreciation for your sacrifice as individuals and as a family. I am grateful for your partnership and dedication, which will be necessary now more than ever before.”

4. Revital Was Serenaded by General Martin Dempsey When He Visited Israel in 2012

In 2012, Revital welcomed a U.S. delegation to Israel alongside her husband. During a dinner in Jaffa to welcome the delegation to the country, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Martin Dempsey, serenaded Revital with a rendition of Frank Sinatra’s, “New York, New York,” according to a CNN report on the meeting.

5. The Couple’s Son, Nadav, Joined the Paratroopers in 2012

In 2012, the couple’s son, Nadav, followed his father’s footsteps by joining the paratroopers. Benny told the Jerusalem Post in a 2015 interview that from the moment Nadav was born, he became a “better commander.” The day before the 2019 election, Nadav wrote a lengthy Facebook post in favor of his father’s candidacy, writing in part, “So come on, put Israel ahead of everything. Go out and vote and be here at the ballot box! Every voice determines and must win!”

