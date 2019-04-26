Beth Evans, John Havlicek’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On April 25, legendary former Boston Celtics’ basketball player John Havlicek passed away at age 79. He is survived by his wife, Beth Evans, and their children, Chris and Jill. As of press time, no cause has been given but he had suffered from Parkinson’s Disease.

The Boston Celtics put out a statement after the announcement of his death writing, “John Havlicek is one of the most accomplished players in Boston Celtics history, and the face of many of the franchise’s signature moments. He was a great champion both on the court and in the community, winning 8 NBA championships and an NBA Finals MVP, while holding Celtics career records for points scored and games played.”

Beth and John Havlicek met while they were students at Ohio State University and have been married since 1967. After John retired, they split their time between their homes in Florida and Massachusetts and made themselves an integral part of their communities.

Here’s what you need to know about Beth Evans:

1. Beth and John’s Son Chris is Married with Three Children

Chris Havlicek took after his father and played college basketball at University of Virginia. He now lives in Palm Beach, Florida, and is married to Kim. Together they have three children.

Grandson John Havlicek Jr. also wears No. 17.

2. Beth Has Four Grand Children from Daughter Jill and Son-in-Law Brian Buchanan

Athletic ability did not skip a generation, Beth and John’s daughter Jill played basketball, soccer and lacrosse through high school and college. After graduating from Noble and Greenough School in Dedlam, Massachusetts, like her brother, she attended University of Virginia.

Jill is married to Brian Buchanan, who is a former baseball player. Together they have four children. Pictures on social media show that their family regularly all got together for the holidays.

3. Beth Ran the Family’s Involvement in the Community

Beth always made sure the family stayed in involved with their community. They hosted an annual John Havlicek Celebrity Fishing Tournament. Beth and John also sat on the Board of Directors for The Genesis Foundation, which helps the lives of kids in need.

4. She was Married to the All-Time Best Scorer in Celtics’ History

John Havlichek, nicknamed “Hondo” was the first NBA player to score 1,000 points in 16 consecutive seasons and spent each of those years with the Boston Celtics. A 13-time All-Star is still the Celtics’ all-time leading scorer with 26,395 points. His No. 17 jersey was retired and hangs in the Boston Garden rafters.

5. Beth and John Kept Active After Retirement

When John finally hung up his basketball shoes, he and his wife remain active in their career and life. They bounced between their homes in Massachusetts and Florida while John started a company, John Havlicek All Sports Products, and owned Wendy’s franchises.

