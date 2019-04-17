Beyoncé Drops Another Surprise New Album ‘Homecoming’

Beychella is back! While the anticipation for Beyonce‘s Netflix documentary entitled Homecoming was already in high gear, as the clock struck midnight PT on April 17, Queen B went ahead and dropped one more big surprise for all her fans, a brand new seventh album, also titled “Homecoming.”

Beyonce’s performance at Coachella was major not just because she’s an incredible performer who put on a killer show featuring all her greatest songs, but because she was the first black woman to headline the musical festival since it first launched in 1999.



This is so powerful the amount of hard work and sacrifice was put into this performance was insane and she worked so hard so her African American fans would love them self’s no matter what .This just elavates the point of her being the greatest performer. #beyoncehomecoming — manny (@beysalute) April 17, 2019

The Beyhive exploded on Twitter after learning an entire new live album was made available on Tidal . The best part is that Beyonce Knowles Carter didn’t just throw a few songs on a record and call it a day. No, “Homecoming: The Live Album” includes a total of 39 live tracks from her 2018 Coachella performance in Indio, California. The new record even includes “Say My Name,” “Lose My Breath,” and “Soldier,” songs she performed alongside former Destiny Child group members, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

In addition to all her most well-known tracks, like “Crazy in Love,” “Single Ladies,” and “Formation,” the super-sized “Homecoming” album includes “Deja Vu,” which features husband Jay Z.

The 37-year-old singer and songwriter, who surprised fans by releasing her double album “Lemonade” in the middle of the night back in April 2016, had already done the secret album drop once before in 2013, with the self-titled album, “Beyonce.” And now, she has done it once more. Fans have officially dubbed April 17 as Beyonce Day.

Fans who were already waiting up for 3 a.m. ET to catch Beyonce’s documentary, were rewarded by also being the first people to listen to her first live album. In addition to Tidal, “Homecoming: The Live Album” is available on iTunes (click here) and Apple Music (click here).

I need every mf person up right now to get ready #BeyoncéHomecoming pic.twitter.com/Lk17QI8ZDT — mánzi (@mvnzi) April 17, 2019

Netflix describes the Homecoming documentary of the performance to be “interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision, Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.” The new film includes all her fantastic performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, in which her sister Solange also makes an appearance.



