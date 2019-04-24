Brandon Hegar, MJ Hegar’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

MJ Hegar (Mary Jennings Hegar) is running for Senate and will be challenging Sen. John Cornyn in Texas. The last Senate race in Texas, between Beto O’Rourke and Ted Cruz, got a lot of attention not just in the state but nationwide. Although O’Rourke ultimately lost the race, he’s now running for President based on all the support he gained during his Senate race. Now MJ Hegar is running for the other available Texas Senate seat. Her last race for U.S. Representative gained national attention and she only lost by 3 percentage points. This next race will undoubtedly get a lot of nationwide attention too. She may face Joaquin Castro in the primaries if he decides to run, Texas Tribune shared. Her husband, Brandon Hegar, is supportive of his wife’s campaign. Here’s everything you need to know about Brandon Hegar.

1. MJ & Brandon Met When They Were Kids

MJ and Brandon first met when they were just kids in the same district where she ran for Representative in 2018, according to her website. She wrote about Brandon: ” My husband, Brandon, is an extraordinary partner, and together we’re raising our family in District 31, where we first met as kids.”

I'm a sucker for women running for office, love stories, embarrassing high school anecdotes, and good, authentic story-driven fundraising emails. This email from @mjhegar's husband, Brandon, is my sweet spot. pic.twitter.com/DdGDkWOinz — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) October 20, 2018

In an email for his wife’s campaign in 2018, Brandon wrote about a memory he had of MJ from high school. He talked about how the students were trying out for the school mascot and “MJ went all in.” “She stepped out onto the court with puppy dog ears and face paint while ‘How Much is that Doggie in the Window?’ played… MJ swam through the crowd, inquisitively engaging the audience looking for her lost pup, moving closer and closer to me. At the time, I had a HUGE crush on her, so my heart was racing at the prospect that I may in fact have been that lost puppy. As she approached me, her face lit up. My heart broke as she picked my buddy who was sitting next to me. But even then, I knew that she was something else.”

2. Brandon & MJ Hegar Were Married in 2011 & MJ Once Said that People Always Assume the Purple Heart on Her Car Is Brandon’s

Although Brandon and MJ met when they were in high school, they didn’t actually get married until 2011. They live in Round Rock, Texas, which is just north of Austin, Texas.

MJ once said in a tweet that people, even police officers, always assume the purple heart plate on their car belongs to her husband. She wrote: “Purple Heart plates on my car…people thank my husband for his service Every. Single. Time. I had a cop lean in the driver’s side window across me to shake my (passenger) husband’s hand. He said he didn’t believe me when I said it was me. Thanked Brandon again.”

3. MJ & Brandon Hegar Have Two Children & Brandon Has Three Children from a Previous Relationship

MJ and Brandon Hegar have two young children. Last year on her campaign website she wrote: “I am the proud mom of two precocious kids, ages 1 and 3, and three amazingly resilient and smart step-kids, ages 9, 11, and 17.”

MJ said one of the reasons she joined the ACLU in a lawsuit over the Combat Exclusion Policy was because her oldest stepdaughter asked her why she didn’t tell her that she couldn’t join the Marines. MJ said she’d never said that, but her stepdaughter thought it was the truth because she’d been told by an adult that being a Marine was”a boy’s job.”

MJ Hegar once told NPR, “I think of myself as a bit of a mother bear, and if anybody poses a threat to my kids they’ll see both my mother’s heart and my warrior spirit. I think that they’re compatible.”

4. MJ Hegar Said Her Family Was Harassed by Her Previous Opponent’s Campaign on Halloween 2018

While MJ was running against John Carter in 2018, she mentioned that his campaign was harassing her, her husband, and her family on Halloween. She said they’d camp outside her house for impromptu rallies and on Halloween night they kept trying to talk to her children and threw candy at them, despite being told not to do so.

5. Brandon Hegar Tweets About His Wife Frequently & Has a Fun Sense of Humor on Social Media

Brandon Hegar often likes to tweet about his wife, offering support and encouragement. But he also shows his sense of humor on Twitter too. He once tweeted sadly about his Whataburger fries not being filled to the top.

@Whataburger are you trying to find out if I'm a optimist or pessimist? Where are the rest of my fries🙁 pic.twitter.com/zxuIjdMuH8 — Brandon Hegar (@ShuttleDebris) July 3, 2017

His bio on Twitter reads: “Participation Trophy Husband/Dad/Musician/Consultant/Kite Enthusiast.”