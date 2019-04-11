Bret Easton Ellis: Why Do So Many Fans Now Hate Him?

American author Bret Easton Ellis, writer of the cult classic American Psycho, is currently doing press rounds for the release of first work of non-fiction, White, and it’s not going so well for the so-called literary “Brat Pack” member. In his interview with The New Yorker Ellis made numerous comments on how people are overreacting to Donald Trump, his feelings on the #MeToo movement, and Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweets, none which were received well in the public sphere.

Readers of this article instead championed the interviewee, Isaac Chotiner, who called out Ellis on each and every one of the writer’s boisterous inaccurate statements, and the Twitterverse reaction was quick to skewer the one-time prolific writer. Ellis’s flippant regard for the truth and spewing on topics he clearly knows very little about reminding his one-time fans of how long it’s been since Ellis wrote a good book, and his long history of being an extremely egotistical, unlikeable man.

Bret Easton Ellis is a troll who thinks he's just as vapid as the characters he writes. The truth is he's an old man who can't stay up with the times or keep in touch with reality. When there is true suffering in the world, his brat pack cosplay just looks like dementia — Zach (@carrionbagew) April 11, 2019

In the interview with The New Yorker when Ellis was asked why it bothers him so much that liberals keep repeating Trump’s remark about Mexican immigrants being rapists he said, “Because it didn’t seem to be truthful, and it seemed to be exaggerated and said over and over again. You think I am defending Trump somehow? I am bothered by people using that one thing two years later.”

On Trump’s popularity Ellis said, “What does he have, a ninety-three-per-cent approval rating, or, let’s say, a hundred per cent, from his base? Let’s say it is, over-all, way up, from thirty-eight per cent to fifty per cent, or even higher. And let’s say Latinos are now fifty-per-cent approval for Trump.” For which Chotiner responded, “That’s not true. But o.k…. I am looking at the Five Thirty Eight average, he’s at 42 percent.”

In his latest book, White, Ellis details his frustration with the liberal consensus, and the seemingly superior way they look down on Trump voters. He wrote that he finds First Lady Michelle Obama is “breathlessly condescending” and as for Trump himself he said, “I just think that there is a man that got elected President. He is in the White House. He has vast support from his base. He was elected fairly and legally. And I think what happened is that the left is so hurt by this that they have overreacted to the Presidency. Now, look, I live with a Democratic, socialist-bordering-on-communist millennial. I hear it every day.”

The “Democratic socialist” Ellis is referring to his boyfriend, musician Todd Michael Schulz, and while speaking with director Eli Roth for Interview magazine, he refers to Shulz as a “millennial communist.”

“Even Living with Todd,” Ellis said, “who is vehemently anti-Trump and passionately pro–prison reform. So Trump gets a prison-reform bill through. My boyfriend doesn’t care, there’s still something wrong with it because it came from Trump. The problem with the resistance in Trump is that Trump doesn’t care about the resistance. That’s why he’s flourished for the last three years.”

Ellis also credits Trump for the #MeToo movement. “Even I don’t believe, for example, that #MeToo would have occurred without Trump winning. I think the two are directly involved. I certainly don’t think #MeToo would have been around if Hillary [Clinton] had won the White House. There was something about the idea of having to go after establishment white men, and somehow Trump’s victory activated this. They started with Hollywood because it was the easiest place to find this kind of misbehavior.”

As whether or not Ellis sees Trump as racist he said, “Yeah, probably he is. Because when I was doing research on him, way back in the nineteen-eighties, during American Psycho, the policies he and his father were talking about – in terms of not letting people live in certain buildings, and the overreaction to the Central Park jogging case—was annoying enough to make him a figure in American Psycho, where Patrick Bateman sees him as the father he never had.”

Ellis gained notoriety in the literary world after releasing his first novel at age 21, Less than Zero. His second book, The Rules of Attraction, was released in 1987, and then came his most famous novel, American Psycho, both which were later turned into a movies. In 2004, he wrote the famously bad movie The Canyons, which gained attention for featuring actress Lindsay Lohan in a nude scene.

