Brice Fitch: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brice Fitch is in a Denver, Colorado jail charged with first-degree murder after alleging killing a person alleged to have been a part of a group who tried to break into, or steal, Fitch’s car.

According to the Denver Sheriff’s Department online jail records, the 24-year-old is being held without bond at Denver’s Downtown Detention Center. He was due in court Monday afternoon.

Fitch is a graduate of culinary school and works in the food industry.

1. Police Say Fitch Fired at a Group of People Allegedly Breaking Into His Car & Hours Later, Police Found a Dead Body Inside a Car With a Fatal Gunshot Wound

The Denver Police Department issued a press release as reported that details what occurred at around 4 a.m. Friday.

Police said “Fitch is believed to have fired a gun at an undisclosed number of people he encountered shortly after 4 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. Jasmine Street. Nine hours later, officers from the Aurora Police Department found a deceased male inside a sedan parked in the 12600 block of E. Exposition Avenue in Aurora. It was determined the man died from a gunshot wound.”

A local CBS affiliate reported that Denver police investigators “believe the deceased was among the group of individuals that was either trying to steal items from the vehicle or steal the car itself.”

The outlet reported that the DPD’s statement read in part, “Detectives are working to understand the details of the interaction between the owner of the vehicle and the deceased but have learned the owner discharged a weapon multiple times during the incident.”

Both the Aurora and Denver police department’s homicide detectives are investigating, CBS Denver reported.

2. The Victim Has Not Been Named. Fitch’s Family Has Asked for Prayers

Fitch’s mother Tina has asked friends to pray for her family.

“My family needs prayers today! Pray like we have never prayed before ! Please, please, please!”

Police have not yet named the victim allegedly shot and killed by Fitch.

It was reported Sunday that the Denver Medical Examiner will be the agency to reveal the victim’s identify. That identification is expected Monday.

3. Some Support Fitch’s Actions on Social Media But Not All

Comments that laud Fitch for his alleged cations include:

“This guy needs a GoFundMe!”

“The world is a better place. The shooter deserves a medal.”

“Hey, dick heads! Think about this next time you go to take what doesn’t belong to you. You may not live to see tomorrow.”

But far more replied that a human life has more value that a car or its belongings if the account that his car was being stolen or times in it being taken is accurate.

“The amount of people who place a car above the value of a life is unsettling. I’m a car person, I’d be completely devastated if someone broke into my car or stole it, but I would never kill somebody over it. Y’all are evil,” wrote Joseph Sarrica.

4. Fitch is a Culinary School Graduate Who Works in Restaurant Management

According to his Facebook, Fitch studied culinary arts and food service management at Johnson & Wales University in Denver and graduated in 2014.

Fitch wrote that he works at Restaurant Depot and is a cook and caterer at Haute Plate Bistro. Currently living in Denver, Fitch is from Glenwood Spring, Colorado and graduated form Glenwood Springs High School.

He has featured images of his cuisine on his social media.

5. Colorado’s ‘Make My Day’ Law is a Self-Defense Statute & is Not Applicable Under Circumstances as Described by Police

Written and signed into law in 1985, the so-called “Make My Day” law was created for homeowners to protect themselves from intruders. The law has been used as a defense justification, but when a shooting was committed not in defense of one’s life inside their home, it’s not applicable; a citizen cannot use deadly force to protect property, like a car allegedly being stolen as is the case in with Fitch, police say.

The Denver Post wrote about cases where the law was not permitted as a defense including a 2010 case where an elderly man fired a gun at two men trying to steal a flatbed trailer outside his house. He was charged with attempted first degree murder and could not use the law as a defense. He pleaded out but served no time in jail, the Denver Post reported. Another case, this one in 2016, had a Denver man fire his rifle out his window at two teenagers trying to steal his marijuana plants. He killed one and injured another. Again, the self-defense law was not able to be used and he’s facing murder and attempted murder charges, the Post reported.