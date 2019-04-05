Christopher Darden, Eric Holder’s Lawyer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christopher Darden was named the attorney representing Eric Holder, who has been accused of shooting and killing rapper Nipsey Hussle earlier this week. According to the Los Angeles Times, after Holder received his charges in court today (April 4), Darden entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client today.

Darden is best known as one of the prosecutors during the O.J. Simpson trial; he was the Deputy District Attorney at the time, and famously told Simpson to try on the glove that ultimately helped get him acquited. Here’s what you need to know about Christopher Darden:

1. He Wrote a Memoir Called ‘In Contempt’

After the trial, Darden published a memoir in 1996 that gave his behind-the-scenes account. According to Amazon, the description for In Contempt reads:

For more than a year, Christopher Darden argued tirelessly for the prosecution, giving voice to the victims in the 0.J. Simpson murder trial. In Contempt is an unflinching look at what the television cameras could not show: behind-the-scenes meetings, the deteriorating relationships between the defense and prosecution teams, the taunting, baiting, and pushing matches between Darden and Simpson, the intimate relationship between Darden and Marcia Clark, and the candid factors behind Darden’s controversial decision for Simpson to try on the infamous glove, and much more. Out of the sensational frenzy of “the trial of the century” comes this haunting memoir of duty, justice, and the powerful undertow of American racism. A stunning masterpiece told with brutal honesty and courage.

The book was re-released in 2016, coinciding with the release of the mini-series The People vs. O.J. Simpson.

2. He Is Married to Marcia Carter & Has 3 Kids

Darden married his wife Marcia Carter, an entertainment executive, in 1997. According to Marcia Carter Darden’s LinkedIn profile, she has been the Chief Financial Officer of Mapleton Radio since 2011 and is an Oglethorpe University Alumni. According to ESPN, the couple had a son together, named Christopher.

According to an article published by the Los Angeles Times in 1997, he took a paternity test for a 3-month old thought to be his daughter, named Tiffany. In a statement, he said “Tiffany Darden is a wonderful little baby and I want what’s best for her. I have taken Tiffany into my home, my family, and my heart.”

His oldest child, Jenee, is a journalist; she published a piece in the Los Angeles Times about what it was like to “grow up Darden,” and the racial backlash she faced following her father’s heavy involvement in the famous case. She wrote “When my family wasn’t praying through death threats, we were dealing with the media. Strange-looking men rang my mother’s doorbell for the scoop on my dad. Paparazzi called my private line, an unlisted number.”

3. His Brother Michael Passed Away From AIDS

According to The Hartford Courant, Chris’s brother Michael was dying of AIDS during the O.J. Simpson trial. Darden told The Courant “When I think of the courage he showed those last 24 months. I’d be in the trial and he’d call trying to console me. He was an inspiration.”

Jenee also spoke of how difficult that time was for her father personally, writing in the Los Angeles Times “Paparazzi hounded my uncle while he suffered with AIDS. They even had the audacity to call my grandparents and ask how they felt about my uncle’s illness while he was on his deathbed. He passed away the month after the trial ended.”

4. Sterling K. Brown Played Him in ‘People vs. O.J. Simpson

Sterling K. Brown played Chris Darden in the People vs. O.J. Simpson season of FX’s acclaimed American Crime Story anthology series. According to Vulture, Brown did not get to consult with Darden while he was preparing for and filming the project. Darden explained “For me, it was a hugely negative life experience. For me to have to revisit it, it really drags me to a very dark and angry place. I don’t want to go back to 1995.” He did, however, say it was “a tremendous thing after all of these years, for an actor to play me and do a great job,” and was “very happy” Brown won an Emmy for his portrayal.

According to IMDB, Darden has some acting experience of his own: he is credited as playing “Detective Mingus” in the TV movie One Hot Summer Night and “Pastor George” in an episode of Touched by an Angel. He also appeared as himself on numerous talk shows, including The View, Oprah, and Howard Stern.

5. Some Suspected That He & Marcia Clark Had a Romantic Relationship

Because of their closeness throughout the trial, the public wondered if Darden and Marcia Clark were more than friends and colleagues. In his book, Darden acknowledged these suspicions, writing:

“She and I were two passionate people thrown together in a trial that left us exhausted and lonely. She was willing to take off her jewelry and go to jail with me over a ridiculous contempt ruling. I was willing to be at her side during her child custody deposition. We sat up listening to hip-hop and R&B. We danced a few times and drank a few bottles of wine. In my mind, that is a relationship.”

According to ET, even Darden’s wife wondered if the two had been involved during the trial. He said, laughing, “Not eight days ago, we were sitting in bed and she turned to me and said, ‘Did you date Marcia Clark?’ I said, ‘Are you really asking me about some woman I met 22 years ago? Years before I even met you? Are you really asking me that question?’” He told the publication he doesn’t “recall” kissing Clark, but that he felt protective of her.