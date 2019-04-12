Ciretta Mackenzie: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ciretta Mackenzie is a New Hampshire teen who says she was told to cover up her pro-Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” t-shirt on her school’s “patriotic day.”

1. Ciretta Mackenzie: My Principal Said ‘MAGA’ Clothing Violated Dress Code

Mackenzie says there is not anything related to political clothing in the student dress code.

2. Mackenzie Says Her First Amendment Rights Were Violated

“If it said no political gear, I could understand why it was dress coded but it didn’t say that, so I feel like I’m obligated to have my own opinion and other people can have theirs,” she said. “We don’t have to agree, that’s fine.”

Her father told the outlet that he believes political opinions should be discussed openly in schools.

“We don’t want politics to be totally removed from school, it needs to be in school…the way they went about it was remove everything, you don’t want that,” he said.

3. Mackenzie Says Other Kids Are Bullying Her Over Trump Support

Mackenzie said that she was "ashamed" she had to cover up and said her classmates have made disparaging comments since the incident.

Mackenzie said that she was “ashamed” she had to cover up and said her classmates have made disparaging comments since the incident.

“Some kids are making [me] feel like I’m uneducated and a bad kid for believing what I want to believe and that’s not right,” she said.

Ciretta told the New Hampshire Union Leader that she would have felt better if the principal warned other students against harassing her instead of making her cover up.

“I don’t think I should have been told to cover it up,” she said.

4. Mackenzie’s School is Investigating The Incident

Epping High School Superintendent Valerie McKenny told Boston 25 that the school is investigating the incident.

Epping High School Superintendent Valerie McKenny told Boston 25 that the school is investigating the incident.

Epping said that two students were asked to change their clothes during the school’s “American pride day.”

Mackenzie’s family planned to meet with the school’s principal Friday to discuss the incident.

5. California Teen Says She Was Banned From Wearing MAGA Hat

The incident in Epping comes just over a month after a California high school senior was banned from wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Maddie Mueller, who attends Clovis North High School in Fresno, told KPGE that school officials barred her from wearing the hat and said it violated her First Amendment rights.

“How does being a patriot in trying to show pride in your country, how is that inappropriate?” Mueller told KGPE. “To my knowledge (President Donald) Trump is not a logo it’s a last name, it’s just our president. You can’t claim the president is a logo, sports team or affiliated with any gang.”

“I don’t care if I offend anybody, I’m just showing support for the President and what I believe,” she added.

Kelly Avants, A spokeswoman for the Clovis Unified School District, told the outlet the school banned the hat as a matter of safety.

“Bottom line for us is the dress code is for kids to feel safe at school and free of distractions so they can focus on learning,” Avants said. “Here we are closer to shouting fire in a crowded theater.”

