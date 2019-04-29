Cynet Systems: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Recruiting firm Cynet Systems claims a help wanted ad that preferred “Caucasians,” was a mistake.

The Sterling, Virginia-based staffing agency would apologize and removed the whites-only advertisement posted on LinkedIn, but the job posting remains on the internet as it was repeated on myriad job sites with the offending and illegal requirement left intact.

In a Inc magazine story from Sunday, Cynet Systems said the person responsible was “new” and so didn’t know better. Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act “prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.”

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is responsible for enforcing federal anti-discrimination laws.

The company has shuttered its Facebook page.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. On its Tampa Office’s LinkedIn Jobs Page, Cynet Advertised for Preferably White ‘Pharma Account Manager’

Cynet Systems says it’s “a top talent supplier” and that’s been recognized as among the best in its field, according to its website.

This weekend, an ad from its Tampa office was found that asked for whites candidates.

“Uh, hey @cynetjobs – what’s with this? Your job listing for a mid-senior level business development position’s top qualification is “Preferably Caucasian” How could you POSSIBLY think that’s okay?”

People began tweeting to the company and to LinkedIn.

2. In a Now-Deleted Tweet, Cynet Said it Made a ‘Mistake’ But the Ad Appears on Other Job Sites

In response to an April 27 tweet asking for an explanation on the white-only-need-apply job posting, Cynet wrote. “You are absolutely right and this is a terrible mistake. We have taken internally correct of action and the concerned recruiter will be undergoing re-training to uphold high standards we have said internally. We except our mistake and promise to do better.”

“The same description is still on multiple job sites. @Dicedotcom @ZipRecruiter @Glassdoor maybe you could consider a service to spot discrimination and educate employers rather than just regurgitate it on your sites?”

But even though Cynet took the ad down off of LinkedIn, it was nonetheless repeated many times on various job posting websites with the racist, offensive and likes illegal “Caucasians preferred” qualifications.

“I know what this stands for …”

3. Cynet Said it Was Sorry for the ‘Anger’ & ‘Frustration Caused by the Offensive’ Job Listing. LinkedIn Reportedly Found a Complaint About the Discriminatory Nature of the Listing ‘Meritless’

A few days after the post was first tagged as being discriminatory at best, the company apologized.

“Cynet apologizes for the anger & frustration caused by the offensive job post. It does not reflect our core values of inclusivity & equality. The individuals involved have been terminated. We will take this as a learning experience & will continue to serve our diverse community.”

“I followed the link to the LinkedIn posting, reported it as discriminatory, and LinkedIn’s moderators found my complaint was meritless. It is laughable how bad all large platforms seem to be at policing content and enforcing their own rules.”

“You apologize for the anger and frustration? You should be apologizing for posting a racist job advert! This is a “learning experience”, not an “experience which has left us completely mortified and ashamed”? You are utterly clueless.

4. In What Appears to be a Pattern, Another Cynet Job Listing Says Only Women May Apply

Other ads were located that appear to point to a pattern of workplace discrimination. In one, only female applicants are asked to apply.

“Must be female’ @cynetsystems are you lawyered up for a lawsuit?”

Cynet CEO Nikhal ‘Nick’ Budhiraja rewteed his company’s apology.

He does not appear to have replied to criticism.

5. On Its Website, Cynet Systems Says it Values Diversity

“Our people are our foundation. We foster their creativity, show respect, and value diversity and the constant pursuit of skill expansion and technical expertise.”

Many are dubious about the so-called mistake being a one-off.

“I highly doubt this problem was solved with firing 1 individual. Call it a hunch but I strongly feel that this is the #workplaceculture of @cynetjobs. This will stick in my memory @cynetsystems”