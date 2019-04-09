Destiny Guns: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Destiny Guns is the 22 year old woman who pulled off a daring jail break in California this week. Guns, an inmate at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee, California, climbed over fences and scaled walls to make her getaway. A manhunt is underway for her, and officials in San Diego are offering a thousand-dollar reward for anyone with information about Guns’ whereabouts. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Guns Made Her Escape on Saturday Evening, After a Medical Exam

Guns was last seen at about 5:30 on the evening of Saturday, April 6. She had a medical exam at the Las Colinas facility. But after that, authorities lost sight of her. Guns managed to climb over several walls fences and prison walls and escaped the facility. There are some signs that she was planning her escape beforehand, since she apparently had the foresight to take off the clothes she was wearing, making it harder to trace her. Police who were following Guns’ trail found her clothes in an open field near the jail. Police dogs tracked her to an area behind a shopping mall but then lost her trail.

San Diego Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of $1000 for any information about Guns’ whereabouts. A manhunt is underway to find her.

2. Guns Had Been Arrested & Jailed on Suspicion of Possessing a Stolen Car

Destiny Guns was arrested on April 1 and brought to Las Colinas detention center on suspicion of possessing a stolen car, authorities said. The 22 year old Guns also has a prior criminal record, with convictions for shoplifting and related offenses.

Authorities says Guns is five foot two inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair. She has two tattoos: a tattoo of an elephant head on her right arm, and a second tattoo of the word “grasshopper” on her upper chest. At the time of her escape, Guns was wearing a white top and blue pants.

Guns was last seen on Saturday, April 6, at about 5:30 PM. A guard at the prison reported her missing at 6PM on the same day.

3. Guns’ Mother Says She Misses Destiny & Wishes They Were Reunited

According to her Facebook page, Guns grew up in Baltimore, Maryland. She attended Perryville High School, about an hour outside of Baltimore. Her Facebook page says that Guns now lives in San Diego, California.

Guns’ mother is Krissy Chandler-Peirsen, who lives in Maryland. Well before Destiny was arrested and broke out of jail, her family was posting on Facebook about how much they miss her. Krissy put up a picture showing herself kissing her daughter. A friend asked whether Destiny, or “Des” was with her, and Krissy wrote, “I WISH!” Another relative wrote, “We all miss u Des. N love u so much. There’s always a room at my crib with ur name on it.”

Destiny and her mother also exchanged messages in March, with Krissy writing, “I miss your face so much!” and Destiny responding, “Me too, Mama.”

After the news broke about Destiny Guns’ jailbreak, Krissy took to Facebook to defend her.

“My daughter is absolutely in the wrong and I would never defend what she did,” Krissy wrote. “She has a good family who loves her very much!

4. Guns Has Been In a Relationship for Over Two Years

Guns’ Facebook page says that she is “in a relationship” with a man named Sean Orr; the two announced their relationship on Facebook in December 2016. Orr lives in East San Diego.

5. Authorities Say Guns Didn’t Have a History of Violence

Before she broke out of the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, Destiny Guns was considered a “low level” prisoner. Authorities say that she didn’t have a history of violence. She did have an arrest record, with a history of convictions for shoplifting and related crimes. Guns was sent to the Las Colinas facility on April 1 on suspicion of possessing a stolen car.

She made her getaway on the evening of Saturday, April 6, just after undergoing a medical exam. Guns managed to scale fences and walls to get out of prison. She then dumped her clothes in an empty field and eluded pursuit. A manhunt is underway for her, and authorities are offering $1000 for any information about her whereabouts.