WATCH: Video of Eric Holder Getting Arrested in Bellflower

Eric Holder, aka ‘Shitty Cuz,’ was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the murder of Nipsey Hussle. The LAPD confirmed the arrest in a statement on Twitter, and TMZ released a video of the arrest as it took place.

The LAPD’s statement reads, “Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody. Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @ LASDHQ.”

The arrest of Holder came a few hours after the LAPD held a press conference on Tuesday morning, urging the public to continue with assistance in helping find justice for Hussle and his family members. Following the press conference, Chief Michel Moore tweeted,

“The men & women of the LAPD have been feverishly working—along w/ the support of our community—to find the individual responsible for the murder of Nipsey Hussle. Eric Holder represents a substantial risk to public safety & we are asking for continued assistance in locating him.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Holder Was Arrested in the Bellflower Area on Tuesday Afternoon

Holder was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Bellflower, a neighborhood in California. Bellflower is just east of Compton and north of Lakewood.