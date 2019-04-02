Eric Holder: Nipsey Hussle Suspect Has Same Name as Former Attorney General

Eric Holder has been identified as the central suspect in the murder of Nipsey Hussle, according to a statement by the LAPD late Monday night. His shared name with the former Attorney General Eric Holder drew connections on Twitter Tuesday night, with several Twitter accounts clarifying outright that they were not to be confused.

Here is the official LAPD statement on Holder being named a prime suspect:

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100

Point of order: Not the former Attorney General Eric Holder. — @LAScanner (@LAScanner) April 2, 2019

Twitter users have already begun to respond to the shared name, with some using the tragic circumstances to highlight their own political affiliations.

One user tweeted, “Eric Holder you can’t make this shit up”

Twitter Reacts to Eric Holder’s Shared Name With the Former Attorney General

Twitter users are using myriad creative ways to draw comparisons between the Nipsey Hussle suspect and the politician by the same name. Some offered memes as a response to the news by the LAPD:

Another user tweeted, “You know Fox News will run nonstop with this story until they figure out it’s not the same Eric Holder.”

LAPD identifies suspect in the Nipsey Hussle murder as an "Eric Holder"? Let the conspiracy theories begin. — Mark Nakata (@mrnonel) April 2, 2019

“LAPD identifies suspect in the Nipsey Hussle murder as an ‘Eric Holder’?” another user wrote. “Let the conspiracy theories begin.”

Eric Holder Is Also Known as ‘Shitty Cruz’, & Goes by ‘Fly Mac’ for His Rapping Career

Holder, who goes by “Shitty Cuz”, is a member of the Crips, though it’s unclear if he was a member at the same time Hussle was an active member. The above photo, posted by Cuz on his Facebook, shows his Crips tattoo.

Above is the most recent track released from Shitty Cuz, AKA ‘Fly Mac,’ which appears to be his rapper name. A section in his SoundCloud reads, “for bookings and to submit beats email@ [email redacted] -Instagram@ FLY_MAC60 ….plenty n*ggas hate cuz I’m da great…

im a westcoast artist…..” Here’s another of his tracks: Cuz has 189 followers on SoundCloud. He’s been uploading tracks since 2015, and has uploaded nine tracks in total.

